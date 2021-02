Suspects failed to rob store of money, then stole candy instead, police say

GARY — A group of suspects armed with handguns attempted to rob a GoLo gas station of money late Thursday but instead ended up making off with boxes of candy, an official said.

A store attendant spoke with Gary police about 9:10 p.m. when they responded to the gas station at 4321 E. Dunes Hwy. for a report of an attempted robbery, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

The attendant reported three large men came into the store about 10 minutes prior. One of the suspects held the door open as the other two entered, then shouted at the attendant while displaying handguns, Westerfield said.

The attendant told police he refused to hand over money, at which point the two suspects inside grabbed boxes of candy and fled the area.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact the Violent Crimes Division at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

