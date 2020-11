Suspects held employees at gunpoint during robbery at Family Dollar, police say

GARY — Two men robbed a local Family Dollar at gunpoint Thursday afternoon, witnesses told police.

Gary police responded about noon Thursday to the Family Dollar at 1435 West 25th Ave. for a reported robbery.

Witnesses reported two black men wearing dark sweatshirts with hoods up acted like they were going to buy something before robbing the store, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The pair approached a register and one jumped over the counter to an employee section while the other displayed a handgun, witnesses told police.

Employees emptied two registers and the man behind the counter took cash from inside as the second continued to hold the employees at gunpoint.

Both men were seen fleeing the store with an undisclosed amount of money, Westerfield said.

Police urged anyone with more information to contact Detective Sgt. Doug Drummond at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

