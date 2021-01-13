Suspects in deadly police shooting had guns, ammo, drugs, police say

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Isom fell to the ground and was taken into custody, documents state.

Bivins continued to shoot at officers, who fired back and killed him in the 500 block of Progress Avenue. Police found two .45-caliber semi-automatic handguns on the ground near Bivins' body, records say.

Police obtained a search warrant for the Charger, which previously belonged to Bivins' relative. Officers recovered a .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine, a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun, a third gun, Isom's cellphone, several gun magazines, ammunition, paperwork for Bivins, and a green backpack containing about 99 grams of suspected marijuana and nearly 9 grams of suspected cocaine, records state.

Bivins' death is under investigation by the Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force. When the task force completes its investigation, it will turn its findings over to the Lake County prosecutor's office for a determination on whether the shooting was justified.

Isom was charged Tuesday with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a level 4 felony, and felony and misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement.

He was taken to a hospital after Sunday's shooting, because he initially thought he'd been wounded when Bivins shot at police, court records show.