Suspects in deadly police shooting had guns, ammo, drugs, police say

CROWN POINT — Two men who led police on a chase early Sunday before one of them was killed in an exchange of gunfire with officers had guns, ammunition, suspected marijuana and suspected cocaine in their car, court records show.
Kevin Von Isom, 22, of Chicago, and Mark Bivins, 28, of Lansing, were both convicted felons, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
Isom, who was taken into custody after a foot pursuit, was on parole in Illinois through March 2023 for an armed robbery conviction.
Bivins, who died in the shootout, was on parole through October 2022 for a conviction for felony dealing cocaine in LaPorte County, records show. He had a warrant for a parole violation.
During an initial hearing Wednesday, a magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Isom's behalf.
The men were riding in a Dodge Charger when Dyer police attempted to stop them for an undisclosed traffic violation, according to court documents.
They led police on a chase into Munster, where they hit a curb near Columbia and Calumet avenues and wrecked, records state.
Both men took off running toward a business area northwest of the intersection. When an officer caught Isom in the 9800 block of Valparaiso Drive, Bivins began firing at the officer, court records state.
Isom fell to the ground and was taken into custody, documents state.
Bivins continued to shoot at officers, who fired back and killed him in the 500 block of Progress Avenue. Police found two .45-caliber semi-automatic handguns on the ground near Bivins' body, records say.
Police obtained a search warrant for the Charger, which previously belonged to Bivins' relative. Officers recovered a .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine, a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun, a third gun, Isom's cellphone, several gun magazines, ammunition, paperwork for Bivins, and a green backpack containing about 99 grams of suspected marijuana and nearly 9 grams of suspected cocaine, records state.
Bivins' death is under investigation by the Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force. When the task force completes its investigation, it will turn its findings over to the Lake County prosecutor's office for a determination on whether the shooting was justified.
Isom was charged Tuesday with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a level 4 felony, and felony and misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement.
He was taken to a hospital after Sunday's shooting, because he initially thought he'd been wounded when Bivins shot at police, court records show.
He was being held without bail until Jan. 28, after which time it will be set at $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash.