Suspects mug jogger, then steal car, police say
Suspects mug jogger, then steal car, police say

Police are investigating after a group of men in a vehicle mugged a jogger in Highland and then stole a different vehicle from a Hammond liquor store.

Highland Police were dispatched to the area near Glenwood Street and Parrish Avenue at 5:03 p.m. for a report of a robbery.

A man jogging advised officers he was approached by a white vehicle with Illinois license plates with three men inside. The vehicle stopped and two men drew handguns on the jogger and demanded "everything he had."

The man gave the suspects his cell phone and watch and the suspects fled south on Parrish. The man was uninjured, Highland police Cmdr. John Banasiak said.

The suspects were described as black, in their teens or twenties and wearing dark clothing, Banasiak said.

A short time later the same suspects and suspect vehicle were involved in a carjacking outside Nick's Liquors, located at 169th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard. The suspects ditched the car they were in for the one they stole, Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Highland Police Department at 219-838-3184.

