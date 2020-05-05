Suspects smash glass to enter Casey's General Store in early morning burglary

VALPARAISO — Suspects smashed a glass door to steal several items from Casey’s General Store early Tuesday, police said.
Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, an alarm activated at Casey’s General Store at 4300 Calumet Avenue in Valparaiso, said Valparaiso police Sgt. E.J. Hall.
Police arrived and saw the glass front doors had been broken for the suspects to enter the store and an undisclosed amount of items had been taken from the business.
Authorities watched surveillance footage, which showed at least two African American men wearing masks that covered part of their faces, Hall said. A dark Ford Taurus with an Illinois license plate was also captured on camera at the scene and is believed to belong to the suspects.
Police said at this time, the surveillance images are not available to publish.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Valparaiso Police Department Detective Bureau at 219-462-2135. People can also text 847-411 and enter “Valpo” in the message field and type “Casey’s” in the first line of text.