Suspects smash glass to enter Casey's General Store in early morning burglary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Suspects smashed a glass door to steal several items from Casey’s General Store early Tuesday, police said.

Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, an alarm activated at Casey’s General Store at 4300 Calumet Avenue in Valparaiso, said Valparaiso police Sgt. E.J. Hall.

Police arrived and saw the glass front doors had been broken for the suspects to enter the store and an undisclosed amount of items had been taken from the business.

Authorities watched surveillance footage, which showed at least two African American men wearing masks that covered part of their faces, Hall said. A dark Ford Taurus with an Illinois license plate was also captured on camera at the scene and is believed to belong to the suspects.

Police said at this time, the surveillance images are not available to publish.