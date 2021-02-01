Suspects stole cars from DeMotte dealership before fleeing into Lake County, police say

JASPER COUNTY — Newly released details from police reveal a multi-county pursuit over the weekend began after three vehicles were stolen from a DeMotte car dealership.
Three suspects — 21-year-old Malik Redman, of Chicago; 23-year-old Laroy Pollard, of Indianapolis; and an unidentified 17-year-old — led officers from several agencies on a chase across Interstate 65 into Lake County before being taken into custody, police allege.
DeMotte and Jasper County sheriff's police first responded about 4:20 a.m. Saturday for a report that someone was stealing vehicles at a Fieldhouse Auto Group dealership in the 1400 block of South Halleck Street, Police Chief Thomas Jarrette said.
When police arrived, they noticed five cars take off, striking two other cars parked at the dealership in the process.
The drivers led police north on I-65 into Lake County, where several other agencies, including the Lake County Sheriff's Department and Indiana State Police became involved. A sheriff's helicopter was called to assist.
A Lake County officer who was patrolling I-65 and U.S. 231 later joined the pursuit when he noticed several of the cars speeding at over 130 mph, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.
Once the officer approached the area of I-65 and U.S. 30, he saw a man get out of a SUV and try to flee on foot in the road. The man ran and vanished between vehicles stuck in traffic, police said.
The officer then saw another suspect vehicle in the pursuit exit to U.S. 30 and turn north on Colorado Street in Hobart. A man jumped out of a vehicle in the 7300 block of Colorado Street, running west between houses, police said.
In total, police arrested three suspects and recovered four vehicles, including the three that had been stolen from the car dealership and a fourth that was reported stolen out of Chicago. Some of the vehicles had firearms inside, police said.
Police did not find a fifth vehicle involved in the pursuit.
The dealership's vehicles were returned, and investigators obtained surveillance footage from the building, police said.
All three suspects were being held at Lake County Jail Monday, pending formal charges, Jarrette said.
DeMotte police are working with the Lake County Sheriff's Department Vehicle Theft Division to identify additional suspects.
Hours before the pursuit, police arrested a 31-year-old man who led officers on a high-speed chase, during which he rammed into two police squad cars, Martinez said.
Lake County police were involved at the time in a countywide blitz aimed at quashing the rise in carjackings and vehicle thefts in the area.
An increase in carjackings across the state line has prompted local police agencies to be on high alert.
Authorities say Northwest Indiana typically sees a rise in carjackings, and related crimes, when Chicago does.
"There seems to be a trend of stolen autos from Illinois traveling to Indiana to commit crimes. When confronted by the police, they begin to flee," Dyer Police Chief David Hein said.
Martinez said he has been monitoring the increase.
“The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is committed to apprehending these dangerous suspects and bringing them to justice,” Martinez said.