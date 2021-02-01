Suspects stole cars from DeMotte dealership before fleeing into Lake County, police say

JASPER COUNTY — Newly released details from police reveal a multi-county pursuit over the weekend began after three vehicles were stolen from a DeMotte car dealership.

Three suspects — 21-year-old Malik Redman, of Chicago; 23-year-old Laroy Pollard, of Indianapolis; and an unidentified 17-year-old — led officers from several agencies on a chase across Interstate 65 into Lake County before being taken into custody, police allege.

DeMotte and Jasper County sheriff's police first responded about 4:20 a.m. Saturday for a report that someone was stealing vehicles at a Fieldhouse Auto Group dealership in the 1400 block of South Halleck Street, Police Chief Thomas Jarrette said.

When police arrived, they noticed five cars take off, striking two other cars parked at the dealership in the process.

The drivers led police north on I-65 into Lake County, where several other agencies, including the Lake County Sheriff's Department and Indiana State Police became involved. A sheriff's helicopter was called to assist.

A Lake County officer who was patrolling I-65 and U.S. 231 later joined the pursuit when he noticed several of the cars speeding at over 130 mph, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.