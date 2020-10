Suspects stole food from man at gunpoint while he was making delivery, police say

GARY — A man told police two people robbed him at gunpoint Thursday while he was delivering food to a restaurant.

Police responded about 2 p.m. Thursday to the 1400 block of East 35th Place, where a 52-year-old Gary man told them he was bringing food to a Samia Pizza when the suspects approached him, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The suspects, one of whom brandished a handgun, demanded the man hand over the food, which he said he did. The man told police both men then fled westbound on foot, Westerfield said.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Gary police Sgt. William Fazekas at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call the department's crime tip line at 866-CRIME-GP.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.