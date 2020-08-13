You are the owner of this article.
Suspects stole nearly $300 in merchandise from Walmart, police say
Suspects stole nearly $300 in merchandise from Walmart, police say

VALPARAISO — Police are asking for the public's help to identify two men wanted in connection with a theft of nearly $300 worth of merchandise from a Walmart, officials said.

The men are suspected of stealing a vacuum cleaner on Saturday, Aug. 8, from the store, located at 2400 Morthland Dr., according to Valparaiso police.

Security images released by police showed both suspects are black, slender and about the same height.

One has longer hair that appeared to be braided. The other appeared to have shorter hair but was wearing a hat, security images showed.

Both suspects were wearing masks during the alleged theft, images showed.

The pair were seen arriving at the store parking lot in an orange Dodge Challenger, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call Detective Sgt. Andrew McIntyre with the Valparaiso Police Department at 219-462-2135.

Tips can also be provided by texting 847-411. To send a tip, type "Valpo" in the message field and use the word "Challenger" in the first line. This will help police identify which case the tip is connected with, officials said.

