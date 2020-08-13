Suspects stole nearly $300 in merchandise from Walmart, police say

VALPARAISO — Police are asking for the public's help to identify two men wanted in connection with a theft of nearly $300 worth of merchandise from a Walmart, officials said.
The men are suspected of stealing a vacuum cleaner on Saturday, Aug. 8, from the store, located at 2400 Morthland Dr., according to Valparaiso police.
Security images released by police showed both suspects are black, slender and about the same height.
One has longer hair that appeared to be braided. The other appeared to have shorter hair but was wearing a hat, security images showed.
Both suspects were wearing masks during the alleged theft, images showed.
The pair were seen arriving at the store parking lot in an orange Dodge Challenger, police said.
Police asked anyone with information to call Detective Sgt. Andrew McIntyre with the Valparaiso Police Department at 219-462-2135.
Tips can also be provided by texting 847-411. To send a tip, type "Valpo" in the message field and use the word "Challenger" in the first line. This will help police identify which case the tip is connected with, officials said.
Anthony Wayne Piner
Ashley Lee Hilton
Cathryn Jean Kottika
Christopher Donnel Sanderss
Emily Elizabeth Hale
Fernando Valle Alvarado
Jerry Lee Paul
John Robert Fejes Jr.
Jordan Kaye Norwood
Marquice Lendale Thomas
Ronnie Fred Anderson
Stephen Michael Evans
Travis Andrew Burkhart
Amber Marianne Eidman
Joshua Arthur Hendrix
Mark Aaron Morris
Mary Katherine Suffern
Ray Anthony Ferrer Sr.
Tatyana Faith Schmitt
Matthew Scott Helsel
Michael Wayne Sowers
Sabrina Sharise Mabon
Stephen Michael Gavras
Tiffany Louise Moneypenny
Austin Robert Wilson
Charlie Edison Vickery
Diego Jimenez-Cervantes
Erailia Marie Pena
Terrence Michael Jackson
Zachary John Lewis
Albert Benjamin Hendon
Amber Crystal Nicole Ford
Dustin Allen Gregory
Jeffrey Lee Jarvis
Jennifer Louise Throw
Jose Pablo Perez
Nathan Braceford Workman
Timothy James Barnette
Alexander Michael Van Pelt
Brian Anthony Kasper
Brandon Alexander James Wilson
Demetrius Leon Robinson
Lindsay Marie Brooks
Mendee Marie Stroud
Robert Carl Wiltse
Rock Anthony Perri II
Shedell Caprice Meneweather
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!