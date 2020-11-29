 Skip to main content
SUV crashes into East Chicago Dollar General
SUV crashes into East Chicago Dollar General

EAST CHICAGO — An SUV was towed away early Sunday after leaving a gaping hole near the entrance of a Dollar General.

East Chicago Police and Fire personnel responded around 2:09 a.m. to the store, located at 1015 W. Chicago Ave. First responders remained on-scene for an hour as they removed the vehicle and cleared debris, which was scattered inside and outside of the store, East Chicago Fire Chief Anthony Serna said.

The driver, the vehicle's lone occupant, refused medical attention from Superior Ambulance at the scene, Serna said.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

