SWAT called to barricaded subject in mobile home

A SWAT team was called to a mobile home park after a suspect refused to comply with local police Tuesday afternoon, Gary police said.

Around 1:40 p.m. police called SWAT members to Colfax Mobile Homes in the area of 36th Avenue and Colfax Street.

Gary Police Department Cmdr. Jack Hamady said there is an ongoing SWAT operation inside the park.

A person has barricaded themselves inside a residence at the location.

SWAT members, Gary police, Griffith police and Munster police are among the agencies working at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and limited information was immediately available.

It is unknown at this time what incident has sparked the situation and whether there have been any injuries.

