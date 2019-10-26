MICHIGAN CITY — Police arrested two suspects after investigations discovered "an endless flow of cocaine" into LaPorte County, police said.
The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests on Saturday following two long-term drug trafficking investigations, where traffickers were providing large quantities of cocaine to lower level street dealers to distribute in the Region.
Early Friday, LaPorte County Drug Force and Michigan City Police Department SWAT agents searched a south side Michigan City home. Daryl "Shotgun" Rhodes, 44, was taken into custody and officers seized cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana from the residence, police said.
Rhodes was charged with dealing cocaine and dealing in a controlled substance Saturday and is being held in the LaPorte County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.
A previous drug trafficking investigation in July led to 16 charges against Desmond “Greedy” Watt, 47. He was charged in LaPorte, Lake and Porter counties. Watt is currently in LaPorte County Jail and will be transported to Lake and Porter counties to face his other charges.
Police said the arrests are a major disruption of a “cocaine pipeline” into Northwest Indiana, halting the flow of the drug into Michigan City and LaPorte.
“The disruption of this drug trafficking organization will stop the trafficking of kilograms of cocaine into our region, on a weekly basis,” the sheriff's office said in a news release. "Additional members of this organization will be charged with drug crimes in the coming weeks and months. This investigation remains ongoing."
The Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted in the investigations. Anyone with information on criminal activity is asked to contact the the LaPorte County Drug Task Force at 219-873-1488.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.