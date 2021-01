SWAT team responds for barricaded man wanted on felony charges, police say

GARY — A man who was wanted on several felony charges barricaded himself inside his home late Wednesday when police attempted to serve a warrant for his arrest, an official said.

Bobby E. Walton, 45, of Gary, allegedly hid inside the home, in the 4200 block of West 23rd Place, and disregarded officers' commands, prompting police to call in a SWAT team, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Walton was beginning to exit the home's front door when police responded about 8 p.m., Westerfield said.

He eventually surrendered himself once SWAT officers arrived and were about to enter the home, Westerfield said.

Walton was wanted on one felony count each of domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child, and three felony counts of intimidation using a deadly weapon, court records show.

