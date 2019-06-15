MERRILLVILLE — The Northwest Regional SWAT team and Merrillville police responded to gunshots fired in a neighborhood early Saturday.
Around 2 a.m., gunshots reportedly rang out in the area of the 7000 block of Fillmore Drive in Merrillville, according to the Merrillville Police Department.
The SWAT team and police investigated the area and have located all individuals involved in the shots fired. The individuals spoke with investigators, police reported.
The incident is believed to be isolated and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
No injuries or property damage was reported in the Merrillville Police Department's statement.
Check back at nwi.com for updates.