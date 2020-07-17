You are the owner of this article.
Swimmer dies after going underwater along Chicago lakefront
urgent

Swimmer dies after going underwater along Chicago lakefront

Promontory Point

Visitors at Promontory Point Park along Lake Michigan in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago July 29, 2017.

 Associated Press

CHICAGO — A man has died after swimming and going underwater in Lake Michigan off Promontory Point in Chicago.

Fire department divers found the man Thursday afternoon after he was underwater 30 to 45 minutes. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Promontory Point on South Lake Shore Drive has no lifeguards and is about two blocks from the closest beach. City beaches currently are closed due to the COVID-19 virus.

One of the divers described the water Thursday at Promontory Point as being like a “washing machine,” the fire department said.

The National Weather Service cited 6-foot-high waves and structural currents in issuing a beach hazard statement for Chicago’s lakefront from Wednesday night through 3 p.m. Thursday.

