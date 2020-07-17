Swimmer dies after going underwater along Chicago lakefront

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — A man has died after swimming and going underwater in Lake Michigan off Promontory Point in Chicago.

Fire department divers found the man Thursday afternoon after he was underwater 30 to 45 minutes. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Promontory Point on South Lake Shore Drive has no lifeguards and is about two blocks from the closest beach. City beaches currently are closed due to the COVID-19 virus.

One of the divers described the water Thursday at Promontory Point as being like a “washing machine,” the fire department said.

The National Weather Service cited 6-foot-high waves and structural currents in issuing a beach hazard statement for Chicago’s lakefront from Wednesday night through 3 p.m. Thursday.

