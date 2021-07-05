Swimmer rescued from Lake Michigan, authorities say

CHICAGO — A 51-year-old man was rescued from Lake Michigan Monday morning in Chicago's East Side community near the Illinois and Indiana border.

Chicago Police said officers responded to a call of marine distress just after 9 a.m. at the 9800 block of South Avenue G. CPD told The Times officers on the scene met with the man and the witnesses who said the 51-year-old was swimming when a current pulled him under.

With the help of the witnesses, the man was able to hold onto a stick while he was in the water until the Coast Guard arrived. The Coast Guard was able to remove the man from the water, CPD said.

The man was treated at the scene and as of Monday afternoon is in good condition, CPD said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.