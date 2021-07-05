 Skip to main content
Swimmer rescued from Lake Michigan, authorities say
CHICAGO — A 51-year-old man was rescued from Lake Michigan Monday morning in Chicago's East Side community near the Illinois and Indiana border. 

Chicago Police said officers responded to a call of marine distress just after 9 a.m. at the 9800 block of South Avenue G. CPD told The Times officers on the scene met with the man and the witnesses who said the 51-year-old was swimming when a current pulled him under. 

With the help of the witnesses, the man was able to hold onto a stick while he was in the water until the Coast Guard arrived. The Coast Guard was able to remove the man from the water, CPD said. 

The man was treated at the scene and as of Monday afternoon is in good condition, CPD said.

