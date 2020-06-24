Symbols of progress, equality toppled by rioters in Wisconsin; governor considers calling National Guard

After police put Johnson inside of the back seat of the squad car, Johnson can be seen in the videos escaping out of the other door of the vehicle. Two police officers tackled Johnson as he tried to run away, video shows.

Johnson sustained abrasions to his arms and a leg, police reported. Johnson was charged with disorderly conduct while armed, resisting arrest and attempted escape. Two officers sustained minor injuries while making the arrest, police said.

Johnson has three prior convictions on his record: a felony theft from 2016, misdemeanor charges for theft and being a passenger in a stolen vehicle in 2015, and operating without a valid license in 2018.

In his statement, Evers said: "We also cannot allow ourselves to forget the reason why these protests began," he said, "because of the murder of George Floyd, of Breonna Taylor, of the many Black lives taken before them, and because racism and structural inequality still pervade this country. Our cause and our purpose must continue to be the pursuit of the promise of an equitable, just, and fair state and country, and we cannot delay delivering on these promises any longer."