Symphony Chesterton nurse Jamie Pritchard a 'blessing in her patients' lives'

“Her commitment to wound care is an inspiration to many,” said Samantha Mahoney, a nurse at Symphony Chesterton. “She developed our wound department into a successful healing environment with an emphasis on patient and family education.”

That instruction extends to the nursing staff, as well.

“She took away my fears of starting in a brand new area of nursing and built up my confidence and self-esteem and rekindled my love of the profession,” Mahoney said. “She took me under her wing and taught me the foundation of wound care and continues to work close with me daily to show me all she knows.”

Mahoney said she views Pritchard as a mentor.

“She is a blessing in my life and her patients' lives,” Mahoney said. “I am honored to have gotten the opportunity to learn from Jamie, and look to her as a role model for what I strive to be in the future.

“She is a compassionate, highly skilled, knowledgeable team player and demonstrates the true definition of a patient advocate," Mahoney added.

“People don't always understand how hard nurses work,” said Pritchard.

Their status as the backbone of health care is especially apparent during the coronavirus crisis.