Symphony Chesterton nurse Jamie Pritchard a 'blessing in her patients' lives'

Sometimes you just have a calling.
For Jamie Pritchard, that calling was to health care.
“I always said, since I was little, I wanted to be a nurse,” said Pritchard, director of wound care at Symphony Chesterton, a transitional care and assisted living facility.
She said she isn't sure what attracted her to nursing as a girl. Pritchard even tried out other fields, including marketing, law and banking, but she always came back to medicine.
“I was just destined to be a nurse,” said Pritchard, who has been chosen a top nurse in the Region by peer review.
Pritchard has worked in a variety of specialties, including the emergency room, obstetrics and neonatal intensive care.
“Every area of nursing is different,” said Pritchard, who studied at Brown Mackie College.
She said she was attracted to wound care, in which she has spent more than 10 of her 15 years in nursing, because of the education aspect associated with it.
Pritchard enjoys explaining to patients what needs to be done to wounds and why. Through that process, it helps her relate to her patients, and it can put them more at ease when they have a clear understanding of what is happening.
“Her commitment to wound care is an inspiration to many,” said Samantha Mahoney, a nurse at Symphony Chesterton. “She developed our wound department into a successful healing environment with an emphasis on patient and family education.”
That instruction extends to the nursing staff, as well.
“She took away my fears of starting in a brand new area of nursing and built up my confidence and self-esteem and rekindled my love of the profession,” Mahoney said. “She took me under her wing and taught me the foundation of wound care and continues to work close with me daily to show me all she knows.”
Mahoney said she views Pritchard as a mentor.
“She is a blessing in my life and her patients' lives,” Mahoney said. “I am honored to have gotten the opportunity to learn from Jamie, and look to her as a role model for what I strive to be in the future.
“She is a compassionate, highly skilled, knowledgeable team player and demonstrates the true definition of a patient advocate," Mahoney added.
“People don't always understand how hard nurses work,” said Pritchard.
Their status as the backbone of health care is especially apparent during the coronavirus crisis.
“Every night we lay in bed thanking God we made it through another day,” Pritchard said. “We wake up every morning with the thought of, ‘Is today the day it’s going to affect me?’
“I wear a mask every day now. I wear my scrubs, my nurses shoes. Then, I cover my scrubs and shoes with a gown and shoe covers,” she said. “My hair is covered. I have goggles.”
The precautions don’t stop at work. She calls her house while in the car to make sure her 3-year-old and her dog stay away when she walks in.
She immediately changes into a robe after getting home and tosses her work clothes into the washer. After taking a shower, she can then spend time with her family.
“This is the new normal for all health care providers,” Pritchard said.
Despite having several job offers, Pritchard knew she belonged at Symphony at first sight.
“We support each other. We build each other up. We cheer each other’s successes,” Pritchard said. “We are a family, we are Symphony strong.”
It's this and other positives such as community support that are getting Pritchard through the pandemic challenge.
Gallery: COVID-19 infects NWI, Region reacts
Blood donations at Community Healthcare System
Drivers keep on trucking through coronavirus crisis, keeping groceries on the shelves
Drivers keep on trucking through coronavirus crisis, keeping groceries on the shelves
Panera breaks bread with needy
Aylesworth Elementary School in Portage teachers and staff parade through the neighborhoods in their district
Aylesworth Elementary School in Portage teachers and staff parade through the neighborhoods in their district
Aylesworth Elementary School in Portage teachers and staff parade through the neighborhoods in their district
Aylesworth Elementary School in Portage teachers and staff parade through the neighborhoods in their district
First Responders Honor Methodist’s Northlake Campus Front Line Employees
First Responders Honor Methodist’s Northlake Campus Front Line Employees
First Responders Honor Methodist’s Northlake Campus Front Line Employees
City of Hobart shows support for healthcare workers
City of Hobart shows support for healthcare workers
City of Hobart shows support for health care workers
Sebo's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center hosts a family drive-by parade
Sebo's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center hosts a family drive-by parade
Parade helps keep nursing home families connected
Tennis
Making the most of it
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
Ventilators arrive at Gary/Chicago International Airport
Ventilators arrive at Gary/Chicago International Airport
Crown Point parents will be distributing lawn signs and red light bulbs
Crown Point parents will be distributing lawn signs and red light bulbs
Good Friday service at SS Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
Good Friday service at SS Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
LaPorte County first responders salute health care workers
Laporte County first responders salute healthcare workers
Salute to hospital workers
Salute to hospital workers
Salute to hospital workers
More must be done before NWI economy can be safely reopened, health officials say
More must be done before NWI economy can be safely reopened, health officials say
More must be done before NWI economy can be safely reopened, health officials say
More must be done before NWI economy can be safely reopened, health officials say
More must be done before NWI economy can be safely reopened, health officials say
food distribution at Gary West Side
food distribution at Gary West Side
food distribution at Gary West Side
food distribution at Gary West Side
Gift card giveaway
Porter Cty recognizing health care providers
Porter Cty recognizing health care providers
Porter Cty recognizing health care providers
Calumet City home
"Dragside" pickup
"Dragside" pickup
"Dragside" pickup
Easter bunny
Fr. James Wozniak blesses baskets
No Stations of the Cross at Shrine of Christ's Passion
Recreation or risk? Golf courses face mounting pressure as coronavirus fears rise
Recreation or risk? Golf courses face mounting pressure as coronavirus fears rise
Indiana State Department of Health releases updated coronavirus data Wednesday
Stay home, Michigan City
Weddings getting postponed until next year as Region wedding industry reels after COVID-19 outbreak
Weddings getting postponed until next year as Region wedding industry reels after COVID-19 outbreak
Police enforce stay-at-home order against church
Albanese candy pickup
Albanese candy pickup
Orville Redenbacher statue
Rosewood dinners donated to Portage HS students
Rosewood dinners donated to Portage HS students
Crown Point free pantry lineup forms long before giveaway begins
The City of Crown Point is partners with Sysco Chicago to offer a free drive-thru pantry
Crown Point free pantry lineup forms long before giveaway begins
Inspirational pictures
VKF Renzel unveils new protective box to keep paramedics safe during COVID-19 pandemic
Sanitization
Carryout for a cause
Feeding the front lines
Masked benefactor
CP Strong
Franciscan Health Crown Point message
Plenty of doughnuts, plenty of thanks for Franciscan medical staff
Sewers stitch together community to bring masks to the Region
Sewers stitch together community to bring masks to the Region
Local communities deal with stay home order
Local communities deal with stay home order
Sneeze guards installed at Strack & Van Til
Sneeze guards installed at Strack & Van Til
STAY AT HOME TO KEEP MY DADDY & MOMMY SAFE!
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Strack & Van Til is giving North Township 100 bags of food
Innsbrook
Lake Station
IUN
Broadway in Gary
Indiana University Northwest
Main Street in Hobart
Gary's Broadway
St. Mary Food Bank does emergency distribution
St. Mary Food Pantry does emergency distribution
St. Mary Food Pantry does emergency distribution
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Highland's Highway Avenue
Shops on Main
Best Buy
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
No thru traffic
U.S. 30 in Schererville
Valplayso in Valparaiso
Crown Point Square
Lake County Government Center in Crown Point
Largely deserted by the Old Courthouse, Crown Point
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Crown Point business owners share uplifting message amid coronavirus closures
Drive-up church service
Takeout meals at Scrambled Diner
Volunteers from various organizations picking up food and delivering it to senior citizens.
Merrillville restaurant donates food to health care
Church rings bells for coronavirus responder
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Front line of COVID-19 in Crown Point
Pleasant View gives away chocolate milk
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City are testing for COVID-19 — with doctor's note
Food response team discusses plans for getting food to students and seniors
St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso
Shopping at Stracks
Area restaurants deal with closures
Corned beef and cabbage dinner drive-thru
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Myles Books
Sip Coffee House
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event 2020
Gymnastics state finals
Fight against virus
Whiting library drops fine policy for late returns
St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso
Virus sign
Medical tent sits outside Community Hospital
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.