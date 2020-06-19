You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Symphony Society hosts stay-at-home brunch
urgent

Symphony Society hosts stay-at-home brunch

{{featured_button_text}}
IMG_9707

Babs Zandstra, Camille Mann and Christine Small are shown at a previous year's May Wine Brunch. This year's fundraiser for the Northwest Indiana Symphony will be conducted online.

The Women's Association of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Society is hosting its first Stay at Home Wine Brunch at noon on June 24.

The society's annual May Wine Brunch was originally scheduled for May 12 but was postponed due to COVID-19, Linda Eisenhauer said.

The annual brunch is one of the organization's two large annual fundraisers for the symphony orchestra, she said.

Eisenhauer named and founded the original May Wine Brunch in 1972.

Lisa Tyree, of Lansing, this year's event chairperson, had all the arrangements planned when COVID-19 hit.

Raffle chairman Leona Bonich already had the monetary donations for the cash raffle arranged, so the organization decided to go ahead with the raffle drawing on June 24, Eisenhauer said.

Each year there is a hat contest and a glass of May wine served with a strawberry in the glass, she said.

"You can do those two things at home on June 24. Take a photo of yourself so it can be posted on the WANISS Facebook page," Eisenhauer said.

There are four cash prizes including ones for $400, $300, $200 and $100.

Those who want to lend their support to the area's symphony orchestra can purchase a $25 stay-at-home ticket, purchase raffle tickets (five for $20) and/or send an additional monetary donation to WANISS at 1040 Ridge Road, Munster, IN 46321.

For more information, call Tresa Radermacher at the Symphony office, 219-836-0525, ext. 206.

Eisenhauer can be reached at 219-988-4862.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATE: Teen identified in fatal Porter County crash
Crime and Courts

UPDATE: Teen identified in fatal Porter County crash

  • Updated

Christian Villarreal, a 15-year-old from Boone Grove, has been identified as the boy killed Wednesday night after the car he was riding in left County Line Road at a high rate of speed and struck multiple trees in a farm field, according to the Porter County Coroner's Office.

UPDATE: Teen identified in fatal Porter County crash
Crime and Courts

UPDATE: Teen identified in fatal Porter County crash

  • Updated

Christian Villarreal, a 15-year-old from Boone Grove, has been identified as the boy killed Wednesday night after the car he was riding in left County Line Road at a high rate of speed and struck multiple trees in a farm field, according to the Porter County Coroner's Office.

Watch Now: Related Video

'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts