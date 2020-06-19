Symphony Society hosts stay-at-home brunch

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Women's Association of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Society is hosting its first Stay at Home Wine Brunch at noon on June 24.

The society's annual May Wine Brunch was originally scheduled for May 12 but was postponed due to COVID-19, Linda Eisenhauer said.

The annual brunch is one of the organization's two large annual fundraisers for the symphony orchestra, she said.

Eisenhauer named and founded the original May Wine Brunch in 1972.

Lisa Tyree, of Lansing, this year's event chairperson, had all the arrangements planned when COVID-19 hit.

Raffle chairman Leona Bonich already had the monetary donations for the cash raffle arranged, so the organization decided to go ahead with the raffle drawing on June 24, Eisenhauer said.

Each year there is a hat contest and a glass of May wine served with a strawberry in the glass, she said.

"You can do those two things at home on June 24. Take a photo of yourself so it can be posted on the WANISS Facebook page," Eisenhauer said.

There are four cash prizes including ones for $400, $300, $200 and $100.