Tactical unit search of hotel room nets cocaine bust

LANSING — An extensive investigation aided by citizens resulted in the arrest of a man and woman in a Lansing hotel room.
On Tuesday a search warrant was executed by the Lansing Police Department’s Tactical Unit at a Travelodge hotel room in the 17000 block of Oak Avenue in Lansing, said Lansing Sgt. Mike Lazowski.
A Lansing man and woman were charged after authorities found they were in possession of cocaine, he said.
Joey M. Montgomery, 29, and Lasondra S. Jackson, 30, were arrested and transported to Markham Courthouse in Markham, Illinois to attend a felony bond hearing.
Montgomery was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Police said Montgomery has an extensive drug history, including charges of manufacturing and delivery of controlled substances.
Jackson was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Both Montgomery and Jackson were released by the court on a recognizance bond because they signed a statement pledging that they will show up for their court proceedings.
Tips from residents developed leads for an extensive drug investigation that led authorities to the arrest of the man and woman.
Lazowski thanked the residents for their assistance and said individuals should continue to follow the slogan, “See something, say something.”
Police ask anyone with information about drug activity to call Lansing’s tip line at 708-895-7105, in which they can request to remain anonymous.