You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tactical unit search of hotel room nets cocaine bust
urgent

Tactical unit search of hotel room nets cocaine bust

{{featured_button_text}}

LANSING — An extensive investigation aided by citizens resulted in the arrest of a man and woman in a Lansing hotel room.

On Tuesday a search warrant was executed by the Lansing Police Department’s Tactical Unit at a Travelodge hotel room in the 17000 block of Oak Avenue in Lansing, said Lansing Sgt. Mike Lazowski.

A Lansing man and woman were charged after authorities found they were in possession of cocaine, he said.

Joey M. Montgomery, 29, and Lasondra S. Jackson, 30, were arrested and transported to Markham Courthouse in Markham, Illinois to attend a felony bond hearing.

Montgomery was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Police said Montgomery has an extensive drug history, including charges of manufacturing and delivery of controlled substances.

Jackson was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Both Montgomery and Jackson were released by the court on a recognizance bond because they signed a statement pledging that they will show up for their court proceedings.

Tips from residents developed leads for an extensive drug investigation that led authorities to the arrest of the man and woman.

Lazowski thanked the residents for their assistance and said individuals should continue to follow the slogan, “See something, say something.”

Police ask anyone with information about drug activity to call Lansing’s tip line at 708-895-7105, in which they can request to remain anonymous.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Joey Montgomery and Lasondra Jackson

Joey Montgomery and Lasondra Jackson

 Provided
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts