Talks underway on deal in Portage murder case

VALPARAISO — Negotiations are underway on a proposed resolution for one of three Gary teens charged in connection with Nov. 19 murder and robbery of a 27-year-old Portage woman they met through Facebook.
The announcement came from defense attorney Mark Gruenhagen as his client, Jonathan Brown, appeared Tuesday morning for a court hearing via a teleconferencing system from the county jail.
As a result of the ongoing negotiations, Brown's hearing was continued until 9 a.m. Sept. 8.
Brown, 18, wore a face mask at the jail, as did officials and visitors in the courtroom.
Brown waived his right to appear in-person for the hearing and Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer told him time will tell whether his next hearing will be in court.
"We'll see," she said.
Brown was 17 when he and other two teens allegedly shot Adriana Saucedo and stole $80 from her after picking her up about 4:30 p.m. at an apartment on Kathryn Court in Portage. They lured her out with the false claim of selling her marijuana, police said.
After stopping to have her pay for gasoline, police said they drove to the parking lot of the nearby Frontier building at 2059 Crisman Road in Portage.
The 15-year-old charged, who had initially connected with Saucedo on Facebook and who was driving the car, said he then heard a gunshot in the backseat and turned to see that then-16-year-old Shaun Thompson had shot the woman, police said.
After the shooting, the trio traveled to Horace S. Norton Elementary School, 1356 Harrison Blvd. in Gary, and the 15-year-old said he helped remove Saucedo's body from the car and remained outside while the other two juveniles dragged her "lifeless body" into the school.
They then reportedly went to McDonald's and Pizza Hut to eat.
Thompson, who is now 17, is scheduled to appear July 21 before DeBoer.
The third defendant, who is being held at the Porter County Juvenile Detention Center, is scheduled for a July 15 hearing to determine if he will be waived to adult court as is sought by prosecutors.
