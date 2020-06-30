Talks underway on deal in Portage murder case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Negotiations are underway on a proposed resolution for one of three Gary teens charged in connection with Nov. 19 murder and robbery of a 27-year-old Portage woman they met through Facebook.

The announcement came from defense attorney Mark Gruenhagen as his client, Jonathan Brown, appeared Tuesday morning for a court hearing via a teleconferencing system from the county jail.

As a result of the ongoing negotiations, Brown's hearing was continued until 9 a.m. Sept. 8.

Brown, 18, wore a face mask at the jail, as did officials and visitors in the courtroom.

Brown waived his right to appear in-person for the hearing and Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer told him time will tell whether his next hearing will be in court.

"We'll see," she said.

Brown was 17 when he and other two teens allegedly shot Adriana Saucedo and stole $80 from her after picking her up about 4:30 p.m. at an apartment on Kathryn Court in Portage. They lured her out with the false claim of selling her marijuana, police said.