Tapping into crime fears, GOP conflates mayhem with protests

Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh called it “ridiculous” for Democrats to say the GOP tactic is racist.

“All Americans, no matter who they are or where they live, should be concerned about the anarchists and lawless mobs roaming the streets with the tacit approval of Joe Biden and the Democrats,” Murtaugh said.

Republican strategists say the issue will help woo suburban voters, a pivotal bloc that’s abandoned Trump over his caustic divisiveness. “They want to be able to call 911 and know someone’s coming,” said Sarah Chamberlain, president of the centrist Republican Main Street Coalition.

But they also acknowledge that the tactic is designed to reorient what's so far been a difficult campaign season. “It gets us away from a referendum on the president, and more to a contest between the two parties,” said GOP consultant Robert Blizzard.

Experts say there is scant evidence to connect the protests or activists' calls to defund the police to recent urban shootings. But in one of the few congressional races where Republicans have pressed the issue, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., has done just that.