Tarimoro #2 Supermarket opens, giving Burnham a full-service grocery store

BURNHAM — In a win-win situation, a long-vacant building near Burnham's main commercial strip finally has a tenant and the village at last has a full-service grocery store.

On Wednesday morning, Mayor Robert Polk and other village officials gathered for the official grand opening and ribbon cutting for Tarimoro #2 Supermarket at 14512 Torrence Ave.

It's the second location for owner Esteban Canchola, who opened his first store at 754 Burnham Ave. in Calumet City two years ago.

While there are other grocery stores in Calumet City, Tarimoro #2 is the only such business in neighboring Burnham.

"We've never had a full-service grocery store in town," Polk said. "We have a couple dollar stores and they've got some (food), but it's not a grocery store per se."

Tarimoro #2, on the other hand, has a full range of fresh fruits and vegetables, a meat department, dairy, and other food and household items.

"It's kind of like a small Pete's Fresh Market," Polk said.

Speaking through a translator, Canchola said he saw an opportunity in the Burnham location, which is just north of the border with Calumet City.

