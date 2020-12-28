Tarimoro #2 Supermarket opens, giving Burnham a full-service grocery store

BURNHAM — In a win-win situation, a long-vacant building near Burnham's main commercial strip finally has a tenant and the village at last has a full-service grocery store.
On Wednesday morning, Mayor Robert Polk and other village officials gathered for the official grand opening and ribbon cutting for Tarimoro #2 Supermarket at 14512 Torrence Ave.
It's the second location for owner Esteban Canchola, who opened his first store at 754 Burnham Ave. in Calumet City two years ago.
While there are other grocery stores in Calumet City, Tarimoro #2 is the only such business in neighboring Burnham.
"We've never had a full-service grocery store in town," Polk said. "We have a couple dollar stores and they've got some (food), but it's not a grocery store per se."
Tarimoro #2, on the other hand, has a full range of fresh fruits and vegetables, a meat department, dairy, and other food and household items.
"It's kind of like a small Pete's Fresh Market," Polk said.
Speaking through a translator, Canchola said he saw an opportunity in the Burnham location, which is just north of the border with Calumet City.
It's just east of the village's main commercial strip along State Street and in a high-density residential area with numerous apartment buildings nearby.
"This location needed a new place (to buy food)," Canchola said. "There are a lot of people here. (I) felt like (I'll) do good business here."
The building had been vacant for 10 years before Canchola stepped up to put it back on the tax rolls, Polk said.
"We tried to get several other projects here and they just didn't work," he said. "(Canchola) spent a lot of money here. (He) did a great job of putting it together."
The store is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Besides giving Burnham residents an in-town grocery shopping option and adding to the tax base, Tarimoro #2 has brought 15 jobs to the village — during a pandemic no less.
"I think it'll have a very major impact," Polk said. "The community is very welcoming and very appreciative."