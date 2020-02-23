Tattoo artist opens new studio, looks forward to joining Crown Point community

CROWN POINT — When Joanna Gutierrez, who likes to be referred to as Tattoo JoJo, sits down to tattoo a client, she likes to take her time, carefully laying out each tool she needs.

"Are you nervous?" she asks Jayme Elsea, who is about to get a rose tattoo on her ear.

"Nah," replies Elsea, who has been tattooed by Gutierrez before. "I said I was done with tattoos like six tattoos ago — it's addicting."

A couple minutes pass, and the ink is poured into tiny cups, the tattoo gun is buzzing and a tiny rose sits next to Gutierrez for reference. Carefully, but confidently, she begins the outline with small strokes, glancing at the drawing every so often.

The ear is a tough place to tattoo since it's so tiny, Gutierrez says above the hum of the tattoo gun. For 45 minutes, Gutierrez crouches over Elsea's ear, with a furrowed brow, focused on outlining, coloring and shading the tiny tattoo that climbs up Elsea's ear lobe.

Elsea and her mom agree the tiny turquoise flower looks great before leaving Tattoo JoJo & Studio, 65 W. 112th Ave., Crown Point.

"I wouldn't go to anyone else but her," Elsea said.

'This is really happening'