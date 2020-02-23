Tattoo artist opens new studio, looks forward to joining Crown Point community

CROWN POINT — When Joanna Gutierrez, who likes to be referred to as Tattoo JoJo, sits down to tattoo a client, she likes to take her time, carefully laying out each tool she needs.
"Are you nervous?" she asks Jayme Elsea, who is about to get a rose tattoo on her ear.
"Nah," replies Elsea, who has been tattooed by Gutierrez before. "I said I was done with tattoos like six tattoos ago — it's addicting."
A couple minutes pass, and the ink is poured into tiny cups, the tattoo gun is buzzing and a tiny rose sits next to Gutierrez for reference. Carefully, but confidently, she begins the outline with small strokes, glancing at the drawing every so often.
The ear is a tough place to tattoo since it's so tiny, Gutierrez says above the hum of the tattoo gun. For 45 minutes, Gutierrez crouches over Elsea's ear, with a furrowed brow, focused on outlining, coloring and shading the tiny tattoo that climbs up Elsea's ear lobe.
Elsea and her mom agree the tiny turquoise flower looks great before leaving Tattoo JoJo & Studio, 65 W. 112th Ave., Crown Point.
"I wouldn't go to anyone else but her," Elsea said.
'This is really happening'
For Gutierrez, opening her own tattoo studio was a lifelong dream. The self-taught tattoo artist took an interest in the art form as a teenager.
"I've pretty much studied it (for) 14 years," she said.
The dream became reality in December, after Crown Point City Council members unanimously OK'd a use variance, allowing Gutierrez to open Tattoo JoJo & Studio in City Center plaza, a B-3 district. Typically, tattoo parlors are permitted in industrial zones, according to the city's zoning code.
The use variance won a favorable recommendation from the Board of Zoning Appeals in November.
"I felt so good. It was like a relief, everything was off of my chest," Gutierrez said. "I was like, 'This is really happening now.'"
When she went in front of the BZA, Gutierrez stressed she wanted to have a studio that catered to clients with thought-out tattoos. She requires a consultation for each tattoo, she added.
"I wanted something more appointment-based. (The) reason being is ... in previous shops, it's like somebody comes in and you're forced to do that tattoo super fast, and it's not well thought-out," she said. "I'd rather have something well thought-out, planned and give them something they had envisioned."
Exposed brick and white walls, left intentionally blank in some areas to display local artwork, give the appearance of a hip art gallery, rather than a tattoo shop.
To make each client feel like they matter, Gutierrez has set up a VIP area complete with a red carpet and regal throne.
A fresh start
A New Albany, Indiana, native, Gutierrez moved to the Region about four years ago to change her life.
"I was kind of going downhill," said Gutierrez, who is a recovering drug addict.
However, toward of the end of 2015, Gutierrez met her "angel," Kelly Crowe, who told Gutierrez if she ever wanted to change her life, she just needed to send a big thumbs up.
In 2016, that's exactly what Gutierrez did, and Crowe drove four hours to pick up Gutierrez. The couple began living together in Chesterton, and Gutierrez got serious about tattooing.
"Tattoos saved me," Gutierrez said.
After she moved to the Region, Gutierrez began working in tattoo shops, including Full Throttle Tattoo and Piercing, A.S.G Ink, Tainted Skin Tattooing and 219 Ink.
"I remember when she first got her first position at a shop," Crowe said, getting teary-eyed. "I was so happy — somebody finally gave her a chance."
With the tattoo studio, which also offers tooth gems done by Crowe and piercings, Gutierrez wants to find ways to give back to the community, including offering tattoo giveaways for women who have had a mastectomy and cover-ups for former gang members.
Tattoo JoJo & Studio will have its grand opening from 3-7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29. For more information, visit Tattoo JoJo & Studio on Facebook @tat2jojo.