thomas wisniewski.jpg

Thomas Wisniewski, 56, left, engages in conversation with Arik Mizrachi, owner of Macabi Auto Supply in East Chicago. Mizrachi served as Broadway Logistics Complex LLC's bidder at the Lake County Commissioner's tax sale this March. 

 Provided by Lake County

CROWN POINT — Real estate investor Thomas Wisniewski, who is faced with losing hundreds of properties bought off tax sale this year if the courts deem him connected to numerous tax-delinquent firms, continued his fight in court Thursday.

Randy Wyllie, attorney for the auditor’s office, asked Lake Circuit Court Judge Marissa McDermott for a continuance to allow more time for discovery in the case. 

Wyllie said he believes the burden of proof will be on Wisniewski to determine he's not connected to the county's list of tax-delinquent properties. Both parties requested a "solid day" for the hearing, which will rely heavily on documents as evidence.

Earlier this year, the Lake County Auditor’s Office filed hundreds of objections to Broadway Logistics Complex LLC's 500-plus bids this past March — the largest objection in recent memory due to alleged fraud — on grounds that Wisniewski is tied to the firm. The firm also has ties to Rinzer Williams III, a politically connected attorney in Gary.

The office filed the objections because a Times probe and video evidence showed Wisniewski, 56, participated in the auction on behalf of the firm.

County officials determined Wisniewski owes $208,000 in overdue taxes, thus making him ineligible to bid. State law bars tax-delinquent property owners from bidding. County officials have said he should have been barred from participating for years.

Read the Times probe that uncovered Wisniewski's bidding

Wisniewski appeared unbothered as he sat in court on Thursday.

"Let's get this over with," he said as his attorney James Dillon and Wyllie tried to figure out a new hearing date before McDermott reentered the courtroom.

Wisniewski filed a lawsuit against the county in October, placing Broadway's bids in limbo until a judge can determine if Wisniewski is, in fact, tied to Broadway’s firm and other groups tied to tax delinquency.

In the suit, Wisniewski argued the county had no grounds to object to the Gary firm's bids because he’s only a “non-member consultant” for Broadway Logistics, not a financially benefiting member.

At the heart of the suit is Lake County Treasurer Peggy Katona’s Sept. 11 letter to Wisniewski requiring he pay down $208,000 in back taxes on approximately 40 properties within 30 days or face forfeiture of the firm’s winning bids. The complaint argues neither Wisniewski nor Broadway Logistics has ties to those properties.

The new injunction hearing, which will determine whether Wisniewski has to pay down the $208,000, will be 8:30 a.m. March 9 at Lake Circuit Court. 

Also March 9, there will be a status hearing on the 500-plus petitions for tax deeds filed by Broadway Logistics. 

John Richard Stanish, attorney for the treasurer’s office, has requested a declaratory judgment be made on whether the office should forfeit the tax properties or not.

Prior to finalizing the continuance date, Wisniewski and Dillon appeared apprehensive about moving the hearing back to March, as it could interfere with Wisniewski's ability to participate in the county's tax sale next year. 

