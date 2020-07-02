Teacher accused of receiving child porn gets court-appointed attorney

HAMMOND — A Valparaiso man, who is accused of using his position as a teacher at Wheeler High School to obtain nude photographs of female students, was granted a request for a court-appointed defense attorney Wednesday.
Brian Kunze, who appeared for his initial hearing in federal court via a teleconferencing system because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was appointed the services of attorney Paul Stracci after it was determined he was eligible, according to the online court docket.
Attorney Alison Benjamin, of the Stracci Law Group, filed an appearance on Kunze's behalf.
Prosecutors made a motion for detention, and the hearing was continued until July 14 at the request of the defense.
Kunze, who was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Porter County Jail, was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service, according to court records.
Kunze, 31, who no longer works for the Union Township School Corp., is charged with receiving child pornography, U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II announced Wednesday.
Electronic images of at least three underage female students were found in his possession after the case came to light in May 2019.
A 17-year-old Wheeler High School student initially resisted requests from Kunze for nude photographs but complied when he said it was necessary for her to retain an A in the class, according to charging documents.
She sent a partially clothed photo and when that wasn't deemed good enough by Kunze, she followed with a topless photo, charges allege.
"Kunze replied, 'Congrats. You've just completed your alternative assignment,'" according to the complaint in the case.
Another girl said she was 17 during the summer of 2018 and Kunze's student when he asked her a couple of times on Snapchat for a nude photo, police said. The girl complied, sending explicit photos and videos.
The third girl reportedly told investigators she had sent nude photographs of herself during her sophomore year in 2016 to a male student when she was 15 years old, according to charging documents. The male student then "leaked" the photographs to others and four of those images were found on Kunze's phone, authorities said.
"Union Township Schools have high expectations for ethical behavior in our corporation among all individuals working with our students," Superintendent John Hunter said. "We do everything in our power to uphold those standards. The school system received information regarding an incident, immediately contacted authorities, held our own investigation and took the actions we felt appropriate. We have cooperated fully with the investigation."
The case is being investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Porter County Sheriff’s Department and Michigan City Police Department.
Police ask anyone with information about Kunze or the case to call the Merrillville office of the FBI’s GRIT Task Force at 219-942-4900.
