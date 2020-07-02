Teacher accused of receiving child porn gets court-appointed attorney

A 17-year-old Wheeler High School student initially resisted requests from Kunze for nude photographs but complied when he said it was necessary for her to retain an A in the class, according to charging documents.

She sent a partially clothed photo and when that wasn't deemed good enough by Kunze, she followed with a topless photo, charges allege.

"Kunze replied, 'Congrats. You've just completed your alternative assignment,'" according to the complaint in the case.

Another girl said she was 17 during the summer of 2018 and Kunze's student when he asked her a couple of times on Snapchat for a nude photo, police said. The girl complied, sending explicit photos and videos.

The third girl reportedly told investigators she had sent nude photographs of herself during her sophomore year in 2016 to a male student when she was 15 years old, according to charging documents. The male student then "leaked" the photographs to others and four of those images were found on Kunze's phone, authorities said.