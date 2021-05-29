Teachers create 'cathartic' ending for a COVID-filled school year

PORTAGE — Portage High School Spanish teachers Andrea Pappas and Bri Snemis wanted to incorporate more project-based learning with their students this year to help them grasp the vocabulary and make it stick in their minds better.
They came up with the idea to make piñatas with their students and teach them the traditional symbolism behind them. Spanish 1 students made pineapple piñatas and those in Spanish 2 made llamas.
As they were working on this project, Pappas had the idea to create a COVID-shaped piñata for all her students to sign and then hit on the last day of school. After the challenges of the past school year, she thought it would be a “cathartic” experience for her and the kids.
She was concerned the piñata wouldn’t come together because of the size she was attempting to make it, so she didn’t tell the students in advance. They were all surprised when she brought it in on Thursday.
Only her last class of the day — a group of mainly freshmen taking Spanish 1 — were able to hit the piñata, but her other classes got to sign it throughout the day. Some of them just wrote their names, but others, Pappas said, wrote notes such as, “COVID, you need to go.”
To make the piñata, Pappas used an exercise ball as the mold. She was worried it would collapse on itself, so she watched multiple videos explaining how to reinforce a piñata of that size. It ended up being so large that Pappas had to lay down the seats in her car to transport the piñata from her house to the school.
It took Pappas about a week to make the piñata. Layering four sheets of paper from an old workbook at a time, Pappas would adhere it using a mixture of flour, water and salt and then let it harden in the sun before adding another layer of four sheets. Without the warm, sunny days recently, Pappas said she isn’t sure it would have held as well as it did.
Andrea Pappas made a COVID-shaped pinata using an exercise ball as a mold. It was so large she had to put the seats down in her car to transpo…
A layer of tape was added for additional support and a coat of spray paint gave it a more finished look. Pappas painted toilet paper rolls red and added them to give the virus its signature spiky look.
Pappas also decorated a bat for the students to use to break it open. She made it look like a vaccine syringe with “la vacuna,” the Spanish word for vaccine, written on it.
When she took the students outside to break the piñata, Pappas said it didn’t break completely. All her efforts to make sure it didn’t collapse on itself made it stronger than she thought.
Because of how heavy it was, the piñata actually fell to the ground while the kids were hitting it, before it even broke open. As the kids had to put in their best effort to get it open, Pappas asked herself if that was a metaphor for living through this time.
“Did COVID beat us or did we fight our way through it?” she asked.
One student asked Pappas if he could fall onto it to try to break it open. She gave him the go-ahead and then as he fell on top of it, the piñata finally broke open. All the kids were laughing and digging out the candy to share with each other, she said.
Piñatas carry a lot of symbolism and Pappas’ COVID-shaped piñata was a poignant representation of the past school year that started with so many unknowns.
The piñata was a way for Pappas and her students to “get rid of this type of school year.” Now, she said, they can take the summer to refresh and come back to school in the fall for what will hopefully be a more normal year.