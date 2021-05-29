Teachers create 'cathartic' ending for a COVID-filled school year

PORTAGE — Portage High School Spanish teachers Andrea Pappas and Bri Snemis wanted to incorporate more project-based learning with their students this year to help them grasp the vocabulary and make it stick in their minds better.

They came up with the idea to make piñatas with their students and teach them the traditional symbolism behind them. Spanish 1 students made pineapple piñatas and those in Spanish 2 made llamas.

As they were working on this project, Pappas had the idea to create a COVID-shaped piñata for all her students to sign and then hit on the last day of school. After the challenges of the past school year, she thought it would be a “cathartic” experience for her and the kids.

She was concerned the piñata wouldn’t come together because of the size she was attempting to make it, so she didn’t tell the students in advance. They were all surprised when she brought it in on Thursday.

Only her last class of the day — a group of mainly freshmen taking Spanish 1 — were able to hit the piñata, but her other classes got to sign it throughout the day. Some of them just wrote their names, but others, Pappas said, wrote notes such as, “COVID, you need to go.”