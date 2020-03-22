Technology and innovation will drive future quality of life in NWI

When we saw a car park itself in a Super Bowl commercial last month, we got a firsthand look at how advanced we are in the use of autonomous vehicles as a technological breakthrough, but we also saw how much innovation will change our everyday lives.
Children currently enrolled in elementary and middle schools will hold jobs in professions that have yet to be invented. As I think about Northwest Indiana in 10 years and 20 years, I see three primary challenges.
First, we must address these significant technological changes and how these changes will impact manufacturing and other business sectors. Second, we must increase the quality of life of our communities to keep our highly skilled workforce living and thriving in Northwest Indiana. Third, we must be innovative to create economic growth in the Region.
Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is uniquely positioned, as a premier metropolitan university, to actively work with and on Northwest Indiana to help reshape our community in the next two decades.
Experts believe that the manufacturing workforce could drop between 20% to 25% during the next 10 years due to the accelerating change in technology, but new and dynamic technologies and industries are emerging.
Clearly, we will need manufacturing in the future. The question is: Will work processes need significant human engagement? There will be needs, but we must create workforce development opportunities to help tool and retool workers.
As a university, PNW conducts significant outreach to help train and develop individuals who want to explore new areas of manufacturing and technology.
In our Commercialization and Manufacturing Excellence Center on Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond, we train individuals in the most current technologies as part of our workforce development efforts. These are people who may be sent by a sponsoring company, or who are looking toward a new career opportunity.
A significant amount of this workforce training is done in cooperation with Ivy Tech Community College. As individuals progress in their skills and interests, they move from Ivy Tech to PNW for further refinement of skills and knowledge. At present, this is often grant-sponsored by employers or through workforce development grants that are state and/or federally supported.
Enhancing quality of life
Turning to the next major challenge, we all must focus on increasing the overall quality of life to attract and keep our highly skilled workforce, particularly college graduates, in Northwest Indiana. Although the allure of “the big city” entices some, the practical side of the answer is that the cities have jobs that are suited to the degrees students earn. We must create enticing jobs that use the talents of our workforce and meet the needs of our communities.
In addition, the recent designation of the Indiana Dunes as the nation’s newest national park is a source of pride and distinction. Our cities, including Hammond, Michigan City and LaPorte, are making great investments in revitalization to attract new residents and businesses.
Purdue Northwest itself offers an array of programs and forums, from the nationally recognized Sinai Forum speakers series to the stunning Gabis Arboretum, that provide cultural opportunities for the citizens of Northwest Indiana.
Furthermore, PNW is working with a range of individuals and organizations that will put in place the infrastructure and culture to enhance communities we all want to call home. We are all in this together — businesses and industry, health care, transportation, K-12 schools, elected leadership, nonprofits, the Urban League of NWI, the Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest, the Northwest Indiana Forum, the Chambers of Commerce, the Legacy Foundation, One Region, and our colleagues at other area universities.
Innovative ideas have impact
Finally, innovation will drive Northwest Indiana forward in the next 10 to 20 years. The Forum worked with consultants to consider the future of economic development for NWI. This resulted in Ignite the Region, a strategy that promotes five major directions needed for Northwest Indiana to become more economically robust. One of these five directions, or pillars, is innovation and commercialization. PNW has played an active role with the Innovation and Commercialization Task Force.
Ignite the Region has suggested that a significant contribution of the local universities is to offer applied doctoral degrees. Applied doctoral degrees will bring strong graduate students into the area and these strong students would stay and become productive members of the NWI community.
PNW offers the doctorate in nursing practice (DNP), recently approved by the university and the Indiana Commission for Higher Education. PNW is looking toward applied doctorate degrees in engineering, technology and psychology in the near future.
In addition to offering doctorate degrees, universities will be involved in an Impact Lab. As conceived by the task force, the Impact Lab would serve multiple constituents who have interest in expanding economic opportunities in NWI.
Assistance would be available in every step of commercialization from the birth of an idea to the development of a business by providing expertise throughout the journey. The Impact Lab could provide help with a business plan, a prototype, the patent process, and any other significant need to a developing business or service.
The second direction for the Impact Lab would be to help existing businesses solve problems. There are many examples of problem solving for business by PNW faculty and staff. The most well-known is the Center for Innovation through Visualization and Simulation (CIVS). CIVS has a history of more than a decade of solving problems for the steel industry as noted by the International Steel Consortium that meets twice a year at PNW.
A third component of the Impact Lab is to provide space for intrapreneurship. In this case, an existing business might want to send a team to the lab for brainstorming, problem solving or creation of a new product.
In each case, faculty expertise could be used to work with these teams who can be more creative outside of the office. Of course, given funds and space, the Impact Lab could evolve into doing much more.
In sum, if we want to look out 50 years, we may see even greater change! By 2070 we may see the entire shoreline of Lake Michigan as a series of beautiful and scenic tourist destinations, Interstate 80/94 lined with autonomous vehicles that move products and people, and — yes — a thriving major university known as PNW.
Thomas L. Keon is the chancellor of Purdue University Northwest. The opinions are the writer's.