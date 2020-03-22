Technology and innovation will drive future quality of life in NWI

When we saw a car park itself in a Super Bowl commercial last month, we got a firsthand look at how advanced we are in the use of autonomous vehicles as a technological breakthrough, but we also saw how much innovation will change our everyday lives.

Children currently enrolled in elementary and middle schools will hold jobs in professions that have yet to be invented. As I think about Northwest Indiana in 10 years and 20 years, I see three primary challenges.

First, we must address these significant technological changes and how these changes will impact manufacturing and other business sectors. Second, we must increase the quality of life of our communities to keep our highly skilled workforce living and thriving in Northwest Indiana. Third, we must be innovative to create economic growth in the Region.

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is uniquely positioned, as a premier metropolitan university, to actively work with and on Northwest Indiana to help reshape our community in the next two decades.

Experts believe that the manufacturing workforce could drop between 20% to 25% during the next 10 years due to the accelerating change in technology, but new and dynamic technologies and industries are emerging.