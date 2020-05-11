Technology helps Indiana churches reach flocks amid pandemic

“It’s a lot less intimidating to watch from home, from the comfort of your couch,” he said. “It’s time to rethink what an online church presence is.”

First United Methodist Church’s Cook said that the Wednesday Bible study is done by phone because some of the members are 90 years old and not using a lot of technology.

Vernon of Vineyard said they’ve been coaching on technology use, and they’ve had online Bible study groups.

“A lot of your older congregation, they’re the faithful few,” he said.

Cook noted that some are fluent with technology because they video chat with their grandchildren.

First United Methodist’s church pianist has also been online every day, taking requests that she plays on her home piano and streams online, and the church’s daycare workers read stories online.

“We’re just trying to find creative ways to do things,” Cook said.

For First Baptist in Burnettsville, Scott has 11 a.m. Bible stories from the “Lap and Learn” book. There are also two sisters that play inspirational music during the week while the church streams the performance.