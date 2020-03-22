Technology, prevention at heart of health care in Region

Expect big changes in the health care in coming years.
“We all know health care is evolving and changing,” said Matt Doyle, senior vice president and chief financial officer for Methodist Hospitals.
Methodist will undergo transformation and modernization, a process that already has begun at local hospitals.
Increasingly, the focus is on not just tending to sick and injured patients but also on improving public health overall.
“In Northwest Indiana, we’re not the healthiest of individuals,” said Janice Ryba, administrator at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart.
“I think technology and data are going to be our drivers” in changing health care, she said.
Over the next 20 years, expect to see the impacts of data sharing through electronic medical records and through predictive health, Ryba said.
Ever-advancing technology
Randall Moore, senior vice president and chief operating officer for Franciscan Health and Care Solutions, offered a short walk through the recent history of health care.
When he was in medical school, he had a black bag ready to carry to a patient’s home. Back in the day, doctors made house calls to treat sick patients. Then diagnostic advances brought large new technology to hospitals, and house calls fell out of favor.
“No longer could these fit in a doctor’s bag to go to your house,” Moore said. Patients came to the doctor instead.
But technology has changed since then. Now patients have the option of wearable technology and nanotreatment, Ryba said. This offers real-time home monitoring and more timely treatment.
Apple’s Series 5 watch, for example, can function as a single-lead electrocardiogram, warn wearers of noise levels that could harm their hearing, check blood sugar, detect falls and more. And that’s a watch, not a dedicated medical device like a vest with monitors build in for heart patients.
“Most of us already own a smartphone,” Moore said, and that could enable health care to evolve the way Amazon had fundamentally changed retail, so that shoppers often no longer need to visit a retail store in person to get the goods they want.
Moore’s experience includes being chief executive officer of a company setting up telemedicine systems. The cost of this technology is dropping, with bandwidth improving dramatically at the same time.
For Franciscan, that could mean visiting a physician’s clinic, finding out a specialist is needed and being connected to that specialist online in a matter of minutes rather than days or weeks, he said. Once the test results are available, an in-person appointment isn’t always necessary.
This is a fundamental shift that should improve health outcomes — not just a significant drop in mortality but also a significant increase in people’s quality of life.
Early detection and intervention could be a boon to patients with gradual heart failure or other diseases that can worsen within days, Moore said. That could keep more patients from being hospitalized.
St. Mary Medical Center is working with paramedics to check on patients at home, Ryba said.
As health care continues to evolve, hospitals will see more complex cases, Ryba said.
Ryba predicts new careers emerging as home care becomes more cost-efficient and outpatient care becomes more popular. She said nurses will need extenders that provide more than patient care. Perhaps data technology experts will be included as medical data growth continues.
Already, nurse navigators have come into being as a way to guide patients through complicated health care processes like the ones cancer patients face.
“You still need that human touch in health care,” Ryba said. “I think we’re going to need a mid-level to the nurse.”
Moore said care will be customized to what people need, which won’t always include navigating their way through a large hospital campus.
Physicians could move from being sole providers to leaders of interdisciplinary teams, he said.
“That can be a fundamental reset to the health care system,” Moore said.
Existing facilities will need to change, too
“A lot of brick-and-mortar facilities have been built for the way health care was designed and built,” Doyle said.
“There needs to be a redesign” of facilities as well as the delivery of health care itself, Doyle said.
As the shift to more outpatient care and few inpatient stays continues, Methodist is likely to focus more on repurposing space for outpatient care, clinics and physician offices.
Methodist is also focusing on the health of the population of its service area, and not just patients who require hospital services.
Another effort has been to work with NWI Veterans Village residents in Gary to encourage weight loss and exercise as ways to delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes.
Diabetes is a major disease problem for the community Methodist serves, as it is for the rest of the nation.
Methodist has offered incentives to employees as a way to encourage them to lose weight, exercise more and live healthy lifestyles. Collectively, the weight loss has been significant. The program is paying off for the employees through lower insurance premiums, and the organization has healthier employees as a result.
“We’re certainly trying to promote positive behavior in our own employee population,” Doyle said.
Most of Methodist’s employees live in the area their employer serves, so they face the same issues as the general community.
Promoting wellness includes offering a farmer’s market at the Gary campus in the summer to address the complications of being in a food desert, Doyle said. Fresh fruit and vegetables are a key to healthy living.
“It is very, very well attended every month,” Doyle said.
Keep the public healthy
Partnerships will be needed in the future as hospitals seek to improve public health.
Ryba noted the clinic at Hobart High School as an example. Among the benefits is to increase awareness of immunizations.
“We’re part of a community, and it affects us and others,” Ryba said. “The new generation doesn’t remember what polio was like.”
Scientific knowledge will continue to grow, Moore said. The key to boosting public health through measures like immunizations is to gain trust.
“We need to put the person at the center, not just an image or a brand,” Moore said.
That will require a change in the way hospitals are reimbursed for care. Keeping people healthy, not just making them well again, must be a priority, and Doyle said insurers are moving in that direction.
Telemedicine, Moore knows, is a part of that shift. He has been preaching about it nationally but joined Franciscan to prove it can work on a system level.
“I want to be in the front-line trenches of getting this done,” Moore said. “I think it’s going to require a leap of faith, a faith-based system, to rally focus on value.”
With physicians available by phone to consult with patients, “We can respond to them 24 hours a day in five minutes” and keep many of them out of the emergency room, Moore aid.
Moore said 5 percent of Americans who require the most extensive care account for about half of health care spending. Cut their utilization in half, and you’ve just saved 25 percent of the health care budget. That’s why it’s important to reinvest in keeping people healthy, he said.