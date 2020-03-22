Technology, prevention at heart of health care in Region

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Physicians could move from being sole providers to leaders of interdisciplinary teams, he said.

“That can be a fundamental reset to the health care system,” Moore said.

Existing facilities will need to change, too

“A lot of brick-and-mortar facilities have been built for the way health care was designed and built,” Doyle said.

“There needs to be a redesign” of facilities as well as the delivery of health care itself, Doyle said.

As the shift to more outpatient care and few inpatient stays continues, Methodist is likely to focus more on repurposing space for outpatient care, clinics and physician offices.

Methodist is also focusing on the health of the population of its service area, and not just patients who require hospital services.

Another effort has been to work with NWI Veterans Village residents in Gary to encourage weight loss and exercise as ways to delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes.

Diabetes is a major disease problem for the community Methodist serves, as it is for the rest of the nation.