Teen boy wounded in shooting; police find suspect in wooded area, official says

Police work near a garage in the area of 35th Avenue and Calhoun Street in Gary late Thursday morning.
Gary police work in the area of 35th Avenue and Calhoun Street late Thursday morning.
Gary police search near a wooded area in the 3800 block of Calhoun Street late Thursday morning.
Gary police respond to the area of 35th Avenue and Calhoun Street late Thursday morning.
GARY — A 40-year-old man was found in a wooded after and arrested Thursday on suspicion of shooting a 15-year-old Gary boy, police said.
Gary police responded about 9:15 a.m. to the 5800 block of West 36th Avenue for reports of a gunshot victim, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
The teen was shot in the leg and transported to a local hospital, where he was in stable condition, she said.
Police located the suspect, a 40-year-old Whiting man, during a search of a nearby wooded area and arrested him without incident.
The man and teen knew each other, Westerfield said.
Gary and Lake County sheriff's police were seen searching a wooded area and a garage. A K-9 was present.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Sgt. Gregory Wolf at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
