Teen boy wounded in shooting; police find suspect in wooded area, official says

GARY — A 40-year-old man was found in a wooded after and arrested Thursday on suspicion of shooting a 15-year-old Gary boy, police said.

Gary police responded about 9:15 a.m. to the 5800 block of West 36th Avenue for reports of a gunshot victim, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The teen was shot in the leg and transported to a local hospital, where he was in stable condition, she said.

Police located the suspect, a 40-year-old Whiting man, during a search of a nearby wooded area and arrested him without incident.

The man and teen knew each other, Westerfield said.

Gary and Lake County sheriff's police were seen searching a wooded area and a garage. A K-9 was present.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Sgt. Gregory Wolf at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

