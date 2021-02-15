 Skip to main content
Teen charged in shooting outside Meijer no longer charged as adult
Kahlil Fly

Kahlil L. Fly

 Provided

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors recently dropped adult charges against a 17-year-old boy accused of firing off shots outside the Merrillville Meijer last year.

Kahlil L. Fly, of Michigan City, was charged last summer in connection with the shots fired incident Aug. 18 at the Meijer off U.S. 30.

Fly was scheduled to appear in court last week, but the hearing was canceled after the charges were dismissed in mid-January.

Because of a recent Indiana Supreme Court ruling, the state could not proceed on a felony count of dangerous possession of a firearm against Fly, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Burke wrote in court filings.

Two remaining counts against Fly were ineligible for direct filing in Lake Criminal Court, so the state planned to refile them before Lake Juvenile Court.

According to court records, Fly had been arguing with a man and the man's friends on Facebook and threatened to shoot them.

The man told police Fly approached him and his friends in the Meijer parking lot, which led to an argument and Fly flashing a gun and firing several rounds at them, records state.

Police stopped Fly as he ran across U.S. 30 into a parking lot at Shark's Fish & Chicken, records state. They also recovered 19 spent shell casings from the Meijer parking lot.

No one was wounded in the shooting, police said.

