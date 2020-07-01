Teen charged with murder in friend's shooting death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A 17-year-old was booked into the Lake County Jail on Tuesday on a charge alleging he shot another teen in the head in May as the boy slept on a couch in Gary.

Isaiah Johnson, of Gary, was identified as the suspect in 17-year-old Jalen Pickens' homicide May 6 in the 3200 block of East 12th Avenue after police conducted multiple interviews with several people inside the house that morning, Lake Criminal Court records show.

Several witnesses told police Johnson turned off the safety on an AR-type pistol as Pickens slept on a couch and pointed the gun at Pickens' head before a shot rang out, records state.

Witnesses began to call to Pickens, who was unresponsive, records allege.

When a witness pulled back Pickens' hoodie, the group could see he had been shot in the head, according to documents.

A witness said Johnson initially laughed after the shot went off, but then began to cry and left the house through a front door after the shooting, records state.