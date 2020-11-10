Teen dies after being shot in head in Whiting, police say

WHITING — A 15-year-old boy who was shot in the head Saturday has died, police confirm.

Whiting Police Chief Don Greer said Tuesday morning detectives recently notified him of the teen's death, adding that he was not able to disclose additional details.

"It is under investigation right now. That is about all I can say," Greer said.

Greer did not respond to a request for comment on whether the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Whiting police found the teen with a gunshot wound to the head about 9:10 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of West Fred Street. He was transported to St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago and later moved to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Greer said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office said the cause and manner of death were pending further investigation.

Anyone with more information is urged to call Detective Lt. Jeff Allard at 219-659-2186, Greer said.