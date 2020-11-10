Teen dies after being shot in head in Whiting, police say

WHITING — A 15-year-old boy who was shot in the head Saturday has died, police confirm.
Whiting Police Chief Don Greer said Tuesday morning detectives recently notified him of the teen's death, adding that he was not able to disclose additional details.
"It is under investigation right now. That is about all I can say," Greer said.
Greer did not respond to a request for comment on whether the death is being investigated as a homicide.
Whiting police found the teen with a gunshot wound to the head about 9:10 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of West Fred Street. He was transported to St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago and later moved to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Greer said.
The Cook County medical examiner's office said the cause and manner of death were pending further investigation.
Anyone with more information is urged to call Detective Lt. Jeff Allard at 219-659-2186, Greer said.
This is a developing story. Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.
Alejandro Martinez
Andrew Kenneth Dolan
Anthony Lee
Barbara Hoy
Briana Wallace
Carrol Lewis
Christopher Fields
Ciara Jasmine Sanders
Cierra Kelly
Cruz Valenzuela
David Gant
Demontea Dajon Hines
Derek Christopher Camp
Gerardo Rosado
Guillermina Hernandez
Harold Kuntz
Jacob Dolan
James Andrew
Jashua Mearday
Jesus Munoz
Joseph Westbrook
Julius Barocio
Kameron Rice
Kayla Sade Rainey
Kelvin Fuller
Kenneth Eden Nuzzo
Kyle Persenaire
Luis Navarro
Marc Klemoff
Marcel Young
Marko Vukasin
Matthew Aris Psimos
Maurice Thomas
Miguel Ledesma
Myles Graham
Nicholas Willoughby
Omar Ambriz
Patrick John Kelley
Paul Williams
Peter Leech
Ralph Alexander
Robert Quintanilla
Romell Cooper
Rose Johnson
Steven Powell
Theresa Sands
Thomas Spivey
Timothy I. Green
Timothy Lee Gaffney
Timothy Willis
Tyler Lenard Mabry
Victor Rodriguez
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!