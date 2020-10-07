 Skip to main content
Teen faces up to 60 years after pleading guilty to raping woman during home invasion
Teen faces up to 60 years after pleading guilty to raping woman during home invasion

Courts
CROWN POINT — An 18-year-old man could face 40 to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday in connection with a 2018 Hammond home invasion.

Isiah Barboza, of Hammond, admitted to charges of rape and burglary in the July 16, 2018, break-in at the home of a female co-defendant's family.

Co-defendant Elias Costello, 21, of East Chicago, admitted in a plea agreement filed in August that he, Barboza and Nathaniel J. Asbury, 23, of Hammond, broke into the home armed with a shotgun and wearing masks with the intention of taking jewelry, money and electronics.

The home belonged to the family of Costello's then-girlfriend, who also has been charged in the case, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

Costello, Asbury and Barboza took turns holding the shotgun while Asbury and Barboza raped a female relative of Costello's then-girlfriend, a plea agreement states.

Costello held the woman down during the rape, slapped the victim on the buttocks and encouraged Asbury and Barboza, records allege.

Barboza's attorney, William Brown, and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infinity Westberg will argue the length of Barboza's sentence.

However, the parties agreed to a floor of 40 years and a cap of 60 years, according to a plea agreement.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas set Barboza's sentencing hearing for Nov. 20.

Costello's plea agreement called for a floor of 20 years and a cap of 60 years in prison. His sentencing is set for Nov. 13.

Asbury has pleaded not guilty. His next court hearing is set for Oct. 14.

