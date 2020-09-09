 Skip to main content
Teen found dead on train tracks near Dunes National Park, officials say
Teen found dead on train tracks near Dunes National Park, officials say

GARY — A 17-year-old from Gary was found dead Tuesday evening on a railroad track near the Indiana Dunes National Park, officials said.

Gary police and Lake County Coroner's staff were dispatched about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 5500 block of East Dunes Highway for a report of a person seen on the tracks, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Officers found the teen unresponsive and he was declared dead about 11:30 p.m. at the scene, police and the coroner's office said.

A coroner's release did not specify any injuries.

An investigation into the teen's death is ongoing and his manner of death was pending as of Wednesday morning, officials said.

Check nwi.com for updates as this story develops.

