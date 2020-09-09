Teen found dead on train tracks near Dunes National Park, officials say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A 17-year-old from Gary was found dead Tuesday evening on a railroad track near the Indiana Dunes National Park, officials said.

Gary police and Lake County Coroner's staff were dispatched about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 5500 block of East Dunes Highway for a report of a person seen on the tracks, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Officers found the teen unresponsive and he was declared dead about 11:30 p.m. at the scene, police and the coroner's office said.

A coroner's release did not specify any injuries.

An investigation into the teen's death is ongoing and his manner of death was pending as of Wednesday morning, officials said.

