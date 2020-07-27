Teen girl pronounced dead following I-65 crash, officials say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A teenage girl from Ohio died Monday following an early morning crash on Interstate 65, the Lake County coroner's office and Indiana State Police said.

Sage Albert, 14, of Union, Ohio, was pronounced dead about 4:10 a.m., a coroner's office release states. The manner of death was still pending as of Monday morning.

The coroner's office and state police responded about 3 a.m. to I-65 northbound in Crown Point for a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a deer, ISP said.

Albert's father was driving a Honda Fit north on the interstate when it crashed into a deer than ran into the roadway. The car then steered into the median guardrail and stopped in the far left lane, in the path of an Infiniti QX80, police said.

The Infiniti then struck the passenger side of the Honda, throwing the car back into the median, and ejecting Albert from the vehicle. The Infiniti turned onto its passenger side, rolling back onto its wheels and striking the guardrail head-on, police said.

Responders performed CPR on Albert and the coroner's office pronounced her dead at the scene. Her father was transported to Franciscan Health Crown Point for non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the Infiniti refused medical treatment, police said.