Teen gives conflicting story after being shot, police say
GARY — A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Friday in the city's Glen Park section, police said.

A female driver dropped off the boy at a local hospital after the shooting about 1:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Jackson Street, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The driver told police she heard gunfire and saw the boy lying on the side of a road, pleading for help.

The boy gave police a conflicting story, telling officers he was getting into the woman's car when he was shot, Westerfield said.

The teen was uncooperative with police, and the driver appeared credible and was compliant, Westerfield said.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Gary police Detective Sgt. William Fazekas at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

