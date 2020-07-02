Teen killed in Gary's second fatal shooting in 1 day, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY – Another person was confirmed dead in the city's second fatal shooting in a single day, police said.

The victim, an 18-year-old man from Lynwood, Illinois, was pronounced dead after being shot late Wednesday, Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said. Police did not immediately name the victim.

Gary police responded about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday to a reported gunshot victim at the 1800 block of Taney Place, Westerfield said.

Officers found the teen with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where he was later pronounced dead, Westerfield said. Additional details on the man's death were not immediately available.

The Lake County Coroner's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier Wednesday, 30-year-old Steven Rice, of Gary, died after suffering gunshot wounds, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office. His death was ruled a homicide.