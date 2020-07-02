Teen killed in Gary's second fatal shooting in 1 day, police say

GARY – Another person was confirmed dead in the city's second fatal shooting in a single day, police said.
The victim, an 18-year-old man from Lynwood, Illinois, was pronounced dead after being shot late Wednesday, Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said. Police did not immediately name the victim.
Gary police responded about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday to a reported gunshot victim at the 1800 block of Taney Place, Westerfield said.
Officers found the teen with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where he was later pronounced dead, Westerfield said. Additional details on the man's death were not immediately available.
The Lake County Coroner's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Earlier Wednesday, 30-year-old Steven Rice, of Gary, died after suffering gunshot wounds, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office. His death was ruled a homicide.
Gary police were called about 3:11 p.m. to the area of 1500 Cleveland Street for a gunshot victim, Westerfield said. Officers were told a man had been shot there but did not find him at the scene.
Police learned about 3:30 p.m. the man had been transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Rice was pronounced dead at 3:49 p.m. at the hospital.
Authorities searched the area of Cleveland Street and 15th Avenue but had not located a crime scene as of 8 p.m. Wednesday, Hamady said.
Gary police, the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit and the Lake County coroner’s office investigated the scene.
The two most recent killings brought the total number of homicides in Gary to 25 since the beginning of 2020.
Police asked anyone with information on either fatal shooting to call the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or use the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.