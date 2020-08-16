Teen missing at Portage Lakefront; officials responding to various water rescues, police say

Law enforcement officials responded to multiple water rescues across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties following unsafe swimming conditions on Sunday.
A teen remains missing from one of the incidents that occurred Sunday morning, said Terri Millefoglie, an officer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division.
Millefoglie said the missing boy is around 16 years old and was last seen at the Portage Riverwalk and Lakefront.
Four others also were involved with the incident at the lakefront. Two involved rescued themselves and two were hospitalized after a Good Samaritan on a jet ski stepped in to help, Millefoglie said.
First responders also are at Porter Beach, responding to another water rescue, she added.
Millefoglie said there have been multiple water rescues on Sunday with local agencies, including Lake County Sheriff Marine Unit and the U.S. Coast Guard assisting.
Beachgoers need to stay out of the water entirely, Millefoglie said.
"The rip currents are really bad right now," Millefoglie said. "People aren't listening. They need to get out of the water. Not even (go) waist deep because the rip currents are pulling so hard."
She added: "It's just been extremely dangerous today."
On Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a beach hazards statement for shores along Lake and Porter counties.
Waves reaching 3-5 feet were expected along with strong rip currents, NWS said.
NWS also advised beachgoers to avoid the water and shoreline structures.
Check back on nwi.com for updates to this story.
Aidan Thomas Maloney
Andrew James Hopman
Brandon Richard Muha
Charles Edward Dixon
Christopher James Ferguson
Clarence Lovell Jr.
Dakota Joseph Baskin
Dylan James Whiteley
Franklin M. Delarosa-Castillo
Gerardo Mauricio Jimenez
James Michael Adams
Jeffery Bruce Arnold
Jeremy David Russell
John Brooks Daniels
Joniel Moses Blackwell
Kaley Marie McLendon
Mackenzie Lee Schoon
Mark Victor Crague
Michael John Hitchcock
Mildred Jean Stephan
Philip Riley Cole
Robert Hill Smith
Samuel Lloyd Armstrong
Terrance Anthony Burgos
Timothy Alan Hogan
Troy Eric Deso
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!