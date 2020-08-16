Teen missing at Portage Lakefront; officials responding to various water rescues, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Law enforcement officials responded to multiple water rescues across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties following unsafe swimming conditions on Sunday.

A teen remains missing from one of the incidents that occurred Sunday morning, said Terri Millefoglie, an officer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division.

Millefoglie said the missing boy is around 16 years old and was last seen at the Portage Riverwalk and Lakefront.

Four others also were involved with the incident at the lakefront. Two involved rescued themselves and two were hospitalized after a Good Samaritan on a jet ski stepped in to help, Millefoglie said.

First responders also are at Porter Beach, responding to another water rescue, she added.

Millefoglie said there have been multiple water rescues on Sunday with local agencies, including Lake County Sheriff Marine Unit and the U.S. Coast Guard assisting.

Beachgoers need to stay out of the water entirely, Millefoglie said.

"The rip currents are really bad right now," Millefoglie said. "People aren't listening. They need to get out of the water. Not even (go) waist deep because the rip currents are pulling so hard."