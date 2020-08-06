You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen rescued from Whiting lakefront, officials say
breaking urgent

Teen rescued from Whiting lakefront, officials say

{{featured_button_text}}
Hammond teen rescued from lakefront in Whiting after getting stuck in water, officials say

A still from NBC 5 Chicago's skycam shows Whiting firefighters rescuing a 17-year-old Hammond boy who was stuck in the water near Whiting Lakefront Park Thursday morning. Officials say the teen was skateboarding at the pier with friends when he was accidentally thrown from his board.

 Courtesy of NBC 5 Chicago

WHITING — A 17-year-old boy from Hammond was pulled from the lake Thursday morning at Whiting Lakefront Park after he accidentally threw himself into the water while skateboarding with friends, officials said.

The Whiting Fire Department responded about 5:50 a.m. for a report that a person was stuck in the water at the pier. When they arrived, the teen was hanging onto a piling on the east side of the pier, Whiting Fire Chief Gus Danielides said.

Firefighters utilized a ring buoy and a rescue board, which they used to safely secure the teen and pull him back to shore, Danielides said.

Responders spoke with three other people at the scene — two males and one female, between the ages of 17 and 18, all from Hammond – who said they were friends of the boy who was stuck in the water, Danielides said.

The teens told officials they had gone to the lakefront before sunrise and were skating on a concrete strip in the middle of the pier.

The 17-year-old was performing tricks near the end of the pier, went off the concrete strip and got his skateboard stuck in the grate. This caused him to be thrown off his skateboard, into a railing and over into the water, the teens said, according to Danielides.

Firefighters learned the boy had been stuck in the water for about 10 minutes before they arrived, Danielides said.

The boy was not injured and did not need to be transported to a hospital as a result of the incident, Danielides said, adding that his parents picked him up.

Responders cleared the scene about 7:15 a.m., Danielides said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Horse rescued from barn fire in Pennsylvania

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts