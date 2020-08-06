Teen rescued from Whiting lakefront, officials say

WHITING — A 17-year-old boy from Hammond was pulled from the lake Thursday morning at Whiting Lakefront Park after he accidentally threw himself into the water while skateboarding with friends, officials said.
The Whiting Fire Department responded about 5:50 a.m. for a report that a person was stuck in the water at the pier. When they arrived, the teen was hanging onto a piling on the east side of the pier, Whiting Fire Chief Gus Danielides said.
Firefighters utilized a ring buoy and a rescue board, which they used to safely secure the teen and pull him back to shore, Danielides said.
Responders spoke with three other people at the scene — two males and one female, between the ages of 17 and 18, all from Hammond – who said they were friends of the boy who was stuck in the water, Danielides said.
The teens told officials they had gone to the lakefront before sunrise and were skating on a concrete strip in the middle of the pier.
The 17-year-old was performing tricks near the end of the pier, went off the concrete strip and got his skateboard stuck in the grate. This caused him to be thrown off his skateboard, into a railing and over into the water, the teens said, according to Danielides.
Firefighters learned the boy had been stuck in the water for about 10 minutes before they arrived, Danielides said.
The boy was not injured and did not need to be transported to a hospital as a result of the incident, Danielides said, adding that his parents picked him up.
Responders cleared the scene about 7:15 a.m., Danielides said.
Aaron M. Woods
Adrian Carrillo
Alison J. Haggerty
Antonio D. Jackson
Ashley Garcia
Ashley Marco
Asia J. Sampson
Bradley Aaron Franchville
Brady Levertis Moss Jr.
Carlos K. Hayes, III.
Carlton Taylor, Sr.
Cedric Whelchel
Charles J. Myers, Jr.
Dale Kevin Rollins
Damien M. Zamora
Danielle T. Brown
Darien M. Gornick
David E. Conway, Jr.
Dearieus L. Kindred
Delvin M. Hayes, Jr.
Denise A. Ortiz
Denton S. Zamora
Deonta L. Robinson-Henderson
Derek Shakur Daniels
Derrence E. Reid, Jr.
Derrick Brian Beverly
Devon W. Marsh
Dwight Harper
Edward M. Strauss
Elsa Melgarejo
Eric W. Hullett
Garret S. Stefanopoulos
Hector Garcia
Henry D. Lares
Ignacio S. Gonzalez
Jade A. Szpyrka
Jaired Matthew Charles Campbell
Jarett L. Wilson
Jedda A. Baano-Stewart
Jeremy L. Tate
Jerry D. Castellanos, Sr.
Joevar A. Beckford
John F. Petrassi
Jonathan Carl Wise
Joseph A. Bunich
Joseph A. Bunich
Joseph P. Lowe
Julia Nicole Green
Kennedy P. Carter
Kevin D. Riley
Klyn L. Tarver
Larry E. Mullins
Latia K. Hinkle
Laurie B. Campbell
Marco A. Gutierrez Lara
Maurice David Perry
Michael A. Medrano
Michael Visseti
Miguel A. Payan
Nathaniel S. Jackson
Nicholas M. Murphy
Nicholas M. Murphy
Nunya Ganter
O Shea C. Smith
Ovilla M. Felton
Patrick J. Barron
Rachel E. Rodriguez
Randy King
Raven S. Morris
Reinaldo Fernandez
Robert E. Ross
Samantha Ann Hallman
Scotty L. Woods
Sharuben Teshon Allen-Jones
Sikander Singh
Steven A. Branch, Jr.
Sylvonah Turner
Tanya Knezevich
Thomas P. Quijano
Tiwuan Horne
Victor J. Cavasos, Jr.
Virgil Devin Belcher Jr.
Willie C. Faison
Willie L. Allen
Yomara Rodriguez-Cuevas
Zebedee Lamont Moore
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!