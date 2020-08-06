Teen rescued from Whiting lakefront, officials say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WHITING — A 17-year-old boy from Hammond was pulled from the lake Thursday morning at Whiting Lakefront Park after he accidentally threw himself into the water while skateboarding with friends, officials said.

The Whiting Fire Department responded about 5:50 a.m. for a report that a person was stuck in the water at the pier. When they arrived, the teen was hanging onto a piling on the east side of the pier, Whiting Fire Chief Gus Danielides said.

Firefighters utilized a ring buoy and a rescue board, which they used to safely secure the teen and pull him back to shore, Danielides said.

Responders spoke with three other people at the scene — two males and one female, between the ages of 17 and 18, all from Hammond – who said they were friends of the boy who was stuck in the water, Danielides said.

The teens told officials they had gone to the lakefront before sunrise and were skating on a concrete strip in the middle of the pier.

The 17-year-old was performing tricks near the end of the pier, went off the concrete strip and got his skateboard stuck in the grate. This caused him to be thrown off his skateboard, into a railing and over into the water, the teens said, according to Danielides.