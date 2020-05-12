You are the owner of this article.
Teen shares heartfelt story after taking masks to St. Joseph’s Carmelite Home
Eighteen years ago, Mitchell Walsh spent a day in the care of St. Joseph's Carmelite Home staff members. 

Though a newborn at the time, Walsh says thinks about the time he spent at the home, he's grateful. 

So when he had the opportunity to help facilitate a mask drop-off at St. Joseph's Carmelite Home, he jumped at the chance. 

"It felt really good. I mean, I honestly didn't know any of the nuns at first, so that was my first time meeting them or first time meeting anyone at the Carmelite Home," Walsh said. 

Walsh, now 18, has been working with Masks for NWI Healthcare Workers — a group formed by Dr. Sha-Ron Jackson-Johnson and Dr. Stephanie Bryant to help get masks to front-line workers in the Region.

Currently, Walsh is the director of operations/project development of the group and helps track mask requests and drop-offs. 

Since he works closely with the collective, his adoptive mom, Christine, told Walsh he should consider donating masks to the Carmelite Home, since they took care of him as a baby. 

Later that day, the Carmelite Home reached out to Masks for NWI Healthcare Workers, asking to be put on the donation list. 

A couple days later, with masks, face shields and a page of his baby scrapbook in tow, Walsh visited the facility and donated 120 masks sewn by people throughout the Region. 

During his visit, Walsh also met Sister Maria, the nun who cared for him while he was there as a baby. The two snapped a photo together, along with photos of Walsh as a baby. 

“Your face hasn’t changed a bit," Walsh recalled Sister Maria telling him.

"It was really a great feeling to be able to meet them and then gift them with these masks because they were in desperate need, too, just like everyone else in the community," Walsh said. 

Though Walsh didn't want to discuss the details surrounding his adoption, he said his parents Christine and James were always open about it. 

"I actually grew up with knowing that I was adopted, and I'm actually really happy that I did grow up knowing I was adopted," Walsh said. 

"Sometimes what happens is parents will tell their kids that they're adopted when they're in their late teens ... and that's just devastating. So I'm really happy that they were open with the fact that I knew I was adopted ... from birth and that I knew from a very young age."

When the COVID-19 pandemic ends, Walsh said he plans on revisiting the Carmelite Home with his parents. 

"I showed them the picture that we took together with the nun who took care of me, and they were very appreciative," Walsh said. "They were happy, I don't think they visited since they adopted me."

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times.

