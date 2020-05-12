Teen shares heartfelt story after taking masks to St. Joseph’s Carmelite Home

A couple days later, with masks, face shields and a page of his baby scrapbook in tow, Walsh visited the facility and donated 120 masks sewn by people throughout the Region.

During his visit, Walsh also met Sister Maria, the nun who cared for him while he was there as a baby. The two snapped a photo together, along with photos of Walsh as a baby.

“Your face hasn’t changed a bit," Walsh recalled Sister Maria telling him.

"It was really a great feeling to be able to meet them and then gift them with these masks because they were in desperate need, too, just like everyone else in the community," Walsh said.

Though Walsh didn't want to discuss the details surrounding his adoption, he said his parents Christine and James were always open about it.

"I actually grew up with knowing that I was adopted, and I'm actually really happy that I did grow up knowing I was adopted," Walsh said.

"Sometimes what happens is parents will tell their kids that they're adopted when they're in their late teens ... and that's just devastating. So I'm really happy that they were open with the fact that I knew I was adopted ... from birth and that I knew from a very young age."