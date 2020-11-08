Teen shot in head in Whiting

WHITING — A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized after Whiting police found him with a gunshot wound to the head late Saturday.
Police responded to the 1300 block of W. Fred Street around 9:10 p.m. for a report of a gunshot, Whiting Police Chief Don Greer said.
Officers located the boy and Whiting Fire Department EMS transported him to St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago. The boy was then transported to UChicago Medicine.
Detectives are investigating and no further information is available at this time, Greer said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lt. Jeff Allard at 219-659-2131.
