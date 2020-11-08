 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen shot in head in Whiting
alert urgent

Teen shot in head in Whiting

{{featured_button_text}}
Generic police car stock

WHITING — A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized after Whiting police found him with a gunshot wound to the head late Saturday.

Police responded to the 1300 block of W. Fred Street around 9:10 p.m. for a report of a gunshot, Whiting Police Chief Don Greer said.

Officers located the boy and Whiting Fire Department EMS transported him to St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago. The boy was then transported to UChicago Medicine.

Detectives are investigating and no further information is available at this time, Greer said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lt. Jeff Allard at 219-659-2131.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

Gallery: Lake County's Most Wanted

1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Nov. 8

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts