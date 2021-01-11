Teen shot in head while riding in car in Lansing, police say

LANSING — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the head Sunday night while riding in a car, police said.

Lansing police were dispatched about 9:50 p.m. to the 3600 block of Lake Street for a report of shots fired, Lt. Al Phillips said.

A short time later, the teen arrived at Community Hospital in Munster in a car driven by a relative, police said.

Police received an initial report that the shooting occurred outside a smoke shop at 15 Ridge Road, but no evidence was found at that location, Phillips said.

After speaking with the victim's relative, police learned he'd been shot while riding in a car on Lake Street in Lansing, police said.

Investigators were told someone in a small gray four-door car shot at the vehicle in which the teen was riding, sending a bullet through the windshield and and striking the boy in the forehead.

The bullet did not pierce the teen's skull, police said.

The teen was later transported to a Chicago hospital in stable condition. He is expected to recover, police said.

Investigators believe the teen was targeted, Phillips said.