Teen shot in head while riding in car in Lansing, police say

LANSING — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the head Sunday night while riding in a car, police said.
Lansing police were dispatched about 9:50 p.m. to the 3600 block of Lake Street for a report of shots fired, Lt. Al Phillips said.
A short time later, the teen arrived at Community Hospital in Munster in a car driven by a relative, police said.
Police received an initial report that the shooting occurred outside a smoke shop at 15 Ridge Road, but no evidence was found at that location, Phillips said.
After speaking with the victim's relative, police learned he'd been shot while riding in a car on Lake Street in Lansing, police said.
Investigators were told someone in a small gray four-door car shot at the vehicle in which the teen was riding, sending a bullet through the windshield and and striking the boy in the forehead.
The bullet did not pierce the teen's skull, police said.
The teen was later transported to a Chicago hospital in stable condition. He is expected to recover, police said.
Investigators believe the teen was targeted, Phillips said.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact police at 708-895-7150.