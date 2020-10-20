 Skip to main content
Teen stabbed in the face while walking to gas station
Teen stabbed in the face while walking to gas station

Ambulance stock
Times file photo

GARY — A Gary teen was walking to the gas station when he was attacked by three males and stabbed in the face, police said.

Just before 6 p.m. Monday, the Gary Police Department responded to a stabbing in the area of East 50th Avenue and Adams Street, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a 14-year-old boy from Gary, who said he was walking to a gas station on 49th Avenue and Broadway when he was approached by a 17-year-old and two other males.

The 14-year-old said the males began to hit him, and the known 17-year-old stabbed the boy in the face, Westerfield said.

The boy was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the department's Violent Crimes Division at 219-881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

