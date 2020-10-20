Teen stabbed in the face while walking to gas station

GARY — A Gary teen was walking to the gas station when he was attacked by three males and stabbed in the face, police said.
Just before 6 p.m. Monday, the Gary Police Department responded to a stabbing in the area of East 50th Avenue and Adams Street, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with a 14-year-old boy from Gary, who said he was walking to a gas station on 49th Avenue and Broadway when he was approached by a 17-year-old and two other males.
The 14-year-old said the males began to hit him, and the known 17-year-old stabbed the boy in the face, Westerfield said.
The boy was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the department's Violent Crimes Division at 219-881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.
Adam Mancilla
Adriel Ruiz
Andrew Mysliwiec
Anthony Flora
Anthony Glenn
Anthony Green
Anthony Guzman
Antur Little
Arnella Parrish
Barry Slack
Bradford Dow
Brian Berry
Brian Romeo
Brittany Wooley
Carlos Spikes
Christopher Hallman
Colton Koszcyzmski
Crystal Smith
Daniel Fischer
Daniel White
Darryl Bourne
Dave Norman
David Jackson
Derek Boss
Doddrick Clark
Emily Sharp
Eric Colley
Eric Conwell
Eric Loera
Gerald Bardeson
Glenn Peterson
Holly Waters
Jacob Hudak
James Lenoir Williams
Jamie Lade
Jason Ruhlander
Jessica Niksich
Joselyn Soria
Kaiaja Bell
Kayla Bradley
Kearia Baylor
Kevin Tomaszewski
Kimberly Smith
Kyle Smith
Marcie Aumiller
Martese Long
Martin Pineda
Micah Hamilton
Michael Bolde
Michelle Blough
Philip Gagna
Ramon Pacheo
Rex Culver
Richard Lindzy
Robert Page
Roberta Kellogg
Rocky Spires
Ryant Jones
Shaughn Nelson
Shay Sullivan
Steven Jeka
Steven Smith
Tyler Curtis
Victor Martinez
Wade Nutall
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!