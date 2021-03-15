Teen threw gun parts from van during chase, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A teenage boy threw parts of a firearm out the window of a van he was driving during a pursuit Sunday that started after he hit a police car and took off, officials said.

Michigan City police recovered the gun parts and determined they matched parts of a firearm found in the van after the teen got into a rollover crash while fleeing from officers, Lt. Kevin Urbanczyk said.

The chase began about 2:50 p.m. Sunday after the 17-year-old Michigan City boy drove out of an alley at Broadway and North Carroll Avenue and hit a Michigan City police officer's patrol car, police said.

The right front bumper of the van the boy was driving struck the right rear bumper of the officer's car, Urbanczyk said.

The boy accelerated north on Carroll Avenue rather than stopping to exchange information for a crash report, police said.

The officer activated his emergency lights and siren in an attempt to stop the teen.

The teen led the officer on a pursuit to the east side of Michigan City, into the city of LaPorte and back toward Michigan City, Urbanczyk said.

During the chase, the officer watched the boy discard items out the window, police said.