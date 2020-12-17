Teens caught breaking into cars before trying to escape, police say

KOUTS — Three people were arrested early Wednesday after breaking into several vehicles and leading police on a chase at more than 100 mph, officials said.
Two 18-year-old Michigan men and a 17-year-old Merrillville boy eventually stopped and were taken into custody without incident, Kouts police said.
Police responded about 4:10 a.m. to the 400 block of Church Street in Kouts for a report of a vehicle break-in. There, an officer saw one of the suspects and chased him on foot, police said.
The suspect got into a nearby car already occupied by the other two suspects, and the group took off with the officer in pursuit, police said.
As the group sped onto Ind. 49, Porter County sheriff's police set up tire-deflating devices at Division Road in an attempt to stop them.
The suspects drove over the devices and pulled over to the side of the road near the Porter County Fairgrounds and Expo Center, police said.
Police searched the vehicle and recovered two handguns and other undisclosed personal items, a news release said.
During the chase, a resident reported his vehicle was stolen. Police later found and recovered the vehicle in Niles, Michigan.
Investigators believe a number of cars were rummaged through, with many items strewn across surrounding yards. Several items were still missing late Wednesday morning, police said.
Anyone whose vehicle was broken into is asked to call the Kouts Police Department at (219) 766-2332 and provide their name, address and a list of missing items.
Residents should keep their vehicles and doors to their homes locked and report any suspicious activity to the department, police said.
Abygail Lee Brock
Adam Gregory Shapen
Alex Jacob Zrodlowski
Anthony Varela
Baljinder Singh
Christina Elizabeth Rios
Cody Carson
Dana Ann Reagan
Daniel Royster
Enrique Chino Feliciano
Erin Kathleen Davenport
Gurwinder Singh
Jacqueline Castro
Jeremy Farris
Joe Lee Rixie
Joseph Edward Clasen
Joshua Arnold
Kasey Patricia Wheeler
Layne Plomann
Phillip Bisping
Robert Beck Davenport IV
Ryan Nicholas Davis
Samantha Einikis
Shawn Clifford
Teddy Wayne Hughes
Troy Worthington
Tyler Davis
Virgil Arthur Coulter IV
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!