Teens charged with fleeing cops in stolen car they crashed in Lansing, police say

MORTON GROVE — Two Chicago teens have been charged on suspicion of stealing a vehicle at gunpoint and leading police on a chase before crashing in Lansing and attempting to flee on foot, authorities said.

Willie Maddox, 19, and a 16-year-old boy whose name police did not disclose, were part of a group of four who fled the vehicle after crashing, Morton Grove police Cmdr. Paul Yaras said.

Police arrested the two teens and one other person at the scene of the crash, and the third person later was released, Yaras said.

The person not taken into custody is not considered a direct accomplice of those who stole the vehicle and is not wanted by police.

A chase originally began with Illinois State Police about 9:50 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 94 southbound at Pershing Road after troopers noticed the stolen vehicle, Trooper Elizabeth Clausing said.

While on the run, the suspects drove into Lansing from Interstate 80 eastbound at Torrence Avenue and crashed into a concrete median barrier. The four who were inside the car then fled on foot, Clausing said.

Troopers arrested the three and transported them to the Lansing Police Department, which turned them over to the Morton Grove Police Department.