Teens killed in fiery crash with tractor in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY — Two teenagers died after being trapped inside a burning car during a crash with a tractor late Saturday, officials said.
Jasper County sheriff's deputies responded about 5:45 p.m. east of County Road 200 West on Ind. 14, where they found the car engulfed in flames with the teens stuck inside, police said.
Responders quickly extinguished the flames, but the teens were found dead and needed to be extricated.
A preliminary investigation showed the tractor driver was towing a farming implement while traveling east on Ind. 14 when the teens, also traveling east, struck the implement, police said.
Support Local Journalism
The names of the two teens were being withheld Monday until their next of kin were notified.
The sheriff's office continues to investigate the crash in conjunction with the Jasper County Coroner's Office.
Check nwi.com for updates as this story develops.
Aaliyah Bowden
Alejandro Velez
Alyssa Lunsford
Amber Hernandez
Anthony Flora
Anthony Luipold
Anthony Townsell
Anthony Williams
Antonio Cook
Ara Devonna Polk
Brandon Stukowski
Brian Hollis
Chad Jeffrey Cooper
Charles Jordan
Christopher Brown
Clayton Cooper
Climmie Carter
Deambra Levingston
Deonlashawn Simmons
Deveonne Hathaway
Dionte Vaughn
Elizabeth Defatima Walton
Eric Donald Wathern
Erin Escorza
Francisco Gomez Alonso
Frank Mesa
Gerald Douglas McDaniel
Harvest Dawn Householder
Ian Nagel
Jack Havlin
Jared Cordell Hoard
Jerome David Willis Jr.
Jody Skipper
Jonathon Barnes
Judith Owens
Kathryn Dershem
Kevin Mezzacapo
Kimberly Roe
Kyra Lewis
Leon Doyle
Lisa Ashley Longoria
Marco Soriano
Mark Carroll
Marlon Denell Bady Sr.
Marta Rodriguez
Marzell Leroy Walden Sr.
Michael Bissonette
Michael Boehm Jr
Michael Dearce
Michael O'Neal
Michael Wells
Nathaniel Robinson
Nicholas Andrew Pelissier
Niko Landin Rodriguez
O.B. McCuiston
Othello Harris
Paul Hart
Phillip Anthony Davis
Phillip David Guzman Jr.
Pierre Harris
Ranulfo Aviles-Lopez
Reginald Randall
Robert Ernest Babcock
Robert Miller
Robert Powell
Sean M. Campbell
Sergio Diaz
Shantwoin Dupree Jones
Shenise Laney
Stephanie Bermudez
Steven Mann
Taqailsha Farmer
Tevonte Smith
Thomas James Dalton
Tyrone David Hulitt
Tywan Locke
Vlado Kozlina
Xavier Hernandez Medina
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!