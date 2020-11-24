 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teens killed in fiery crash with tractor in Jasper County
alert top story urgent

Teens killed in fiery crash with tractor in Jasper County

{{featured_button_text}}
Crash stock
John J. Watkins, The Times

JASPER COUNTY — Two teenagers died after being trapped inside a burning car during a crash with a tractor late Saturday, officials said.

Jasper County sheriff's deputies responded about 5:45 p.m. east of County Road 200 West on Ind. 14, where they found the car engulfed in flames with the teens stuck inside, police said.

Responders quickly extinguished the flames, but the teens were found dead and needed to be extricated.

A preliminary investigation showed the tractor driver was towing a farming implement while traveling east on Ind. 14 when the teens, also traveling east, struck the implement, police said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The names of the two teens were being withheld Monday until their next of kin were notified.

The sheriff's office continues to investigate the crash in conjunction with the Jasper County Coroner's Office.

Check nwi.com for updates as this story develops.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Nov. 24

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts