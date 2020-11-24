Teens killed in fiery crash with tractor in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY — Two teenagers died after being trapped inside a burning car during a crash with a tractor late Saturday, officials said.

Jasper County sheriff's deputies responded about 5:45 p.m. east of County Road 200 West on Ind. 14, where they found the car engulfed in flames with the teens stuck inside, police said.

Responders quickly extinguished the flames, but the teens were found dead and needed to be extricated.

A preliminary investigation showed the tractor driver was towing a farming implement while traveling east on Ind. 14 when the teens, also traveling east, struck the implement, police said.

The names of the two teens were being withheld Monday until their next of kin were notified.

The sheriff's office continues to investigate the crash in conjunction with the Jasper County Coroner's Office.