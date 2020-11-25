 Skip to main content
Teens named in fatal Jasper County crash; investigation remains ongoing
Teens named in fatal Jasper County crash; investigation remains ongoing

Police stock
Times file photo

JASPER COUNTY — Police have released the identities of two local teenagers who died in a crash Saturday in an unincorporated area after officials received "numerous requests" for more information.

The teens were identified as 17-year-old Hunter Schoonveld, of Rensselaer, and 16-year-old Malery Eastridge, of Morocco, Indiana, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said.

The pair was driving eastbound on Ind. 14, east of County Road 200 West, when they struck a large hose reel being towed by a tractor, police said.

The car then became engulfed in flames with the teens trapped inside, police said. Responders extinguished the fire but found the teens dead and extricated them from the vehicle.

Investigators determined any safety equipment inside the car would have been "ineffective to prevent injuries and/or death," a sheriff's office news release states.

Police said the tractor and implement both had rear-facing LED lighting, which the tractor driver told investigators were activated at the time of the crash.

Investigators also have interviewed a witness to the crash, police said.

Jasper County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jason Wallace said Tuesday the tractor driver is not accused of any wrongdoing.

"This is an active investigation, and in respect for the loved ones of those that are deceased, we are only releasing information that we can verify through the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office investigation," police said in the release.

