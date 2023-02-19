HOBART — Tenants in a downtown building will be relocated until the structural integrity of a wall is addressed there.

The building at 332 Main St. has been before the Board of Public Works and Safety during recent meetings regarding various improvements needed there, including stabilizing stairs in the structure.

Hobart Building Official Karen Hansen said a recently completed structural engineer’s report shows the upper rear brick wall there should be shored up immediately or demolished before the wall collapses on itself.

“In my opinion, if I was fighting a fire in that building and I saw those conditions, I would order an evacuation of my firefighters because it wouldn’t be safe for them to be in there,” Hobart Fire Chief Randy Smith said.

There are four apartment units that are occupied in the building, and the board decided those tenants must be relocated by Wednesday.

The property owner also is required by the city to fence off the west side of the property with temporary chain link fencing to secure the area in the event the wall does collapse. The board also decided the owner must hire a licensed contractor by March 1, and the contractor must provide the city with the plan to address structural concerns.

Attorney Michael Jasaitis, who represents the property owner, said property representatives will follow the directions of the city. He said representatives are regularly in contact with city officials regarding progress being made at the site and they will continue to do so as the wall is addressed.

“We certainly want to work with the city,” Jasaitis said. “We want to make sure the safety of all the tenants isn’t compromised.”

City officials were given an initial estimate that the structural work could take about three weeks to complete. The board decided the matter will go before the panel again on March 15 for an update.

Although Jasaitis is understanding of the board’s decision, he said he wanted more advanced notice of the need to relocate residents.

Smith said Hobart officials didn’t make the decision lightly, and they reached out to nearby apartment complexes to help speed the process to find temporary housing while the wall is repaired.

Smith said he observed cracks in the wall that have grown since the matter initially went before the board.

He said it’s essential to vacate the building until the structural integrity is resolved because even a partial wall collapse could create major safety issues, including preventing people from exiting the building in an emergency.

“While it may not bring the whole building down, it could block those exits,” Smith said.